Deputies: Men stopped random drivers in York County, fired shots in attacks

The York County Sheriff's Office is investigating two incidents where men stopped random drivers in the streets and attacked them Friday night.

According to deputies, the incidents happened on Saluda Road, near the Chester County line & Adnah Church Road near Highway 161 on Friday between 10:30 p.m. and 12 a.m.

In each incident, officials said the men were in a car, either stopped on the side or in the middle of the road causing other drivers to stop.

Deputies said the three unidentified men, wearing hoodie type jackets, left their vehicle and approached the victims' car and fired shots at them in each case.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white or silver four-door sedan.

Officials have not identified where these incidents took place in York County.

ALERT: YCSO Deputies are investigating 2 incidents that took place on Dec. 29th between 10:30 PM and 12:00 AM, which involved serious assaults on random drivers. Please visit the link below for further details. #YorkCountySC #YoCoSheriff #YorkCountyAlert https://t.co/mEEeSbMof4 — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) December 30, 2017

Deputies urge citizens that if they come upon a similar situation of a car stopped in the middle or side of the road to take precautions and call 911 immediately.

If you have any information regarding these cases you’re urged to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers at 877-409-4321.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.