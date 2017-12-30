Deputies: Men stopped random drivers in York County, fired shots in attacks

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg joined Charleston police officers Friday afternoon to remind residents about New Year's Eve safety.More >>
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg joined Charleston police officers Friday afternoon to remind residents about New Year's Eve safety.More >>
Shots were fired Saturday morning at two Charleston police officers after they attempted a traffic stop, according to Charles Francis with the department.More >>
Shots were fired Saturday morning at two Charleston police officers after they attempted a traffic stop, according to Charles Francis with the department.More >>
Emergency crews extinguished a house fire on James Island Friday night.More >>
Emergency crews extinguished a house fire on James Island Friday night.More >>
Southeastern Grocers is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple SEG and Southern Home branded biscuits which were sold in BI-LO, Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores.More >>
Southeastern Grocers is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple SEG and Southern Home branded biscuits which were sold in BI-LO, Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores.More >>
Lowcountry investigators are searching for a man wanted on charges of cruelty to children and domestic violence.More >>
Lowcountry investigators are searching for a man wanted on charges of cruelty to children and domestic violence.More >>