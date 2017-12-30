New gas tax to raise gas prices by two cents on Monday

Gas prices are going up two cents in Charleston on Monday. That’s because of the state’s new gas tax that was passed last spring.

The end of 2017 marks the beginning of a new era for drivers in South Carolina.

“Not looking forward to the gas prices going up,” Monty Spears said.

They’ll be going up two cents on Monday. That’s because of the state’s new gas tax. The price will keep rising until we’re at a 12-cent increase by 2022.

Making our roads safer is exactly what state lawmakers say the gas tax will go toward.

The new gas tax is coming, not much you can do about that, but there is one thing you can do. After you’re done filling up your tank, make sure you stick around, grab that receipt. It’s something that could get you money back starting next year.

Saving your receipts will let you claim expenses for buying gas or paying for car maintenance on your 2018 taxes. You’ll be reimbursed in the amount you paid in higher gas taxes or what you spent on maintenance whichever amount is smaller. But some people say the two cent increase doesn’t have them too worried about their financial situation.

“Ours is good on gas right now, so I’m not too terribly worried about it,” Kristen Glick said.

Glick said she’s just hopeful the taxes go toward fixing roads like they’re promised.

“The roads are rough here, and I’m from up north, and I have to say the roads are worse down here, honestly,” Glick said.

