Georgetown Co. deputies seeking assistance in identifying robbery suspect

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred Sunday.

A warrant has been issued for Shannon Bone, 36.

Bone was involved in an armed robbery that took place Sunday morning at 7 a.m. at 9275 Highmarket Street, deputies say.

Witnesses said a woman displaying a handgun robbed the store and left on foot before leaving in a 2007 dark gray or black Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Members of the public are cautioned not to approach Bone.

Bone is described as standing five feet and six inches tall.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Bone should call (843) 546-5102 to report information or call 911.

Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips only, not for the reports of crimes in progress.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.