Traffic safety checkpoint leads to man facing felony charges

A traffic safety checkpoint has a Berkeley County man facing felony charges.

As part of the Sober or Slammer traffic safety weekend, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a traffic safety checkpoint near Cooper Store Road at State Road 176 on Saturday evening.

Deputies noticed a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe trying to avoid the checkpoint, they say.

Once deputies conducted a traffic stop, the driver attempted to run.

The driver was caught and identified as Gary Rutledge, 29.

After a check of Rutledge's vehicle, deputies located a Ruger 9mm with a loaded extended magazine, a loaded 7.62 semi-auto pistol. Deputies say Rutledge was also in possession of:

11 grams of a substance that field tested presumptive to be cocaine

20 grams of a substance that field tested presumptive to be methamphetamine, packaged for distribution

2.3 grams of a white powder substance that field tested presumptive to be cocaine

2 doses of a narcotic without a prescription

Rutledge was also wanted for a probation violation and for several felony charges out of Goose Creek Police Department.

Rutledge was transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center pending warrant issuance and a bond hearing.

