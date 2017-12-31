Amber alert discontinued in Texas; authorities believe missing Austin-area children, suspect are in Colorado

An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.

The National Center For Missing And Exploited Children said the children are still missing.

Round Rock police told The San Antonio Express the Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas as they have evidence that they may be elsewhere.

The Round Rock Police Chief, Allen Banks said in a press conference he believes the suspect and the girls are in Colorado.

The police chief said they received a tip on Dec. 30 in which they were able to obtain a video surveillance from a business that leads them to believe they are in Colorado.

An Amber Alert was issued in Colorado for the missing girls.

Authorities are looking for 14-year-old Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, born on 5/17/03, 5’0”, 100 lbs, light brown hair, brown eyes, with a right nose stud, braces and wearing unknown clothing.

Authorities are also looking for 7-year-old Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret born on DOB 1/31/10, 4’5”, 75 lbs, curly brown hair, brown eyes, in unknown clothing.

Police are looking for 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, born on 6/2/73, 6’2”, 200, brown hair, hazel eyes wears glasses & has a beard, in connection with their abduction.

The girls were discovered missing when authorities went to the home to conduct a welfare check and found a woman dead. The children and companion were missing.

Miles is also a person of interest in the suspicious death of Tonya Bates, 44. The Round Rock police told the Austin American-Statesman that Miles was a roommate of Bates and lived in the home with her and her two daughters.

Police believe that Miles abducted the children and that the last sighting was in northern New Mexico or southern Colorado.

Miles is driving a gray, 2017, Hyundai, Accent with a TX license plate JGH9845.

Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5516.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.