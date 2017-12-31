Amber alert discontinued in Texas; authorities believe missing Austin-area children, suspect are in Colorado

Freezing rain has begun falling in the Lowcountry which is causing slick roads.More >>
The following weather-related closings and cancellations have been announced for Wednesday because of the possibility of wintry weather.More >>
Two firefighters have been hospitalized after responding to an accident Wednesday morning according to Michael Fowler with the Hanahan police department.More >>
The winter storm approaching the Lowcountry is beginning to effect some flights.More >>
The Lowcountry is currently under a winter weather advisory until 11 a.m. Thursday after Wednesday's storm left a lot of snow and ice causing some roads and bridges to close.More >>
