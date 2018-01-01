Cold Shooting Cost CCU against Texas State

A cold shooting performance by Coastal Carolina cost them in a tight conference battle with Texas State as the Bobcats got out of Conway with a 53-48 victory.

The game was a complete contrast to the Chanticleers (7-8/1-1 SBC) win over Texas Arlington in its last outing, as the home-standing Chants only shot 33 percent from the field in the game, and that including a season-low one-of-17 shooting on its three point attempts.

The five-point loss continues a theme for this season’s team. Of the eight losses this season, the Chants have lost seven of those by six points or less.

Zac Cuthbertson led the way with a game-high 19 points and Demario Beck came off the bench to score 15 points and grab a game-high eight rebounds.

CCU’s leading scorer Jaylen Shaw, suffered his worse shooting performance of the season, only scoring six points on 2-of-10 shooting. He did finish with a game-high seven assists.

CCU hit 17 of its 25 free throws, but missed six costly free throws in the final minutes of the game.

Texas State (8-7/1-1 SBC) never trailed in the game and led for 38 minutes, with the two teams tied the other two minutes.

Nijal Pearson scored 15 points to lead Texas State and Tyler Blount added 14.

CCU won the rebounding battle 32-29 and had nine steals. CCU forced 18 turnovers which turned into 15 points and the Chants scored nine second-chance points on 10 offensive rebounds.

Texas State used a blistering 65 percent shooting performance in the first half in leading 32-24. The Bobcats also hit five of its eight three point field goals.

Blount led the way with 12 points and Pearson added seven.

CCU struggled out of the gate, only hitting one of its first 12 field goals and finished the opening 20 minutes shooting 31 percent from the field. CCU also only hit one of its eight three point field goals, but managed to hit all seven of its free throws.

Beck came off the bench to provide a spark late in the half and finished with 11 first-half points. Cuthbertson hit a three at the horn and went into the half with nine points.

CCU will hit the road for its next two conference opponents. The Chants will begin 2018 in the state of Louisiana and open the new season at Louisiana Monroe at 8 p.m. Jan.4, and complete the road swing Saturday Jan. 6 at Louisiana, also at 8 p.m.