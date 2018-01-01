Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 17)

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 2 catches for 17 yards in a 31-27 win over Baltimore. The Summerville alum has 75 catches for 1,078 yards and 8 touchdowns

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 sack and 1 pass deflection in a 31-27 win over Baltimore. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 45 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 7 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 touchdown and 11.5 TFL's

Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Was not active in a 27-24 win over Denver. The Beaufort alum has 67 tackles, 4 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries and 2 interceptions

Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans - Injured Reserve. The Berkeley alum has 29 catches for 330 yards and 2 touchdowns, 3 carries for 17 yards and 4 punt returns for 30 yards.

Andre Ellington, RB, Houston Texans - Did not have a touch in a 22-13 loss to Indianapolis. The Berkeley alum has 22 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown and 37 catches for 355 yards

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - The Goose Creek alum was inactive in a 26-6 loss to New England

DeAngelo Henderson, RB, Denver Broncos - Had 5 carries for 15 yards and 1 catch for 29 yards and a TD in a 27-24 loss to Kansas City. The Summerville alum has 7 carries for 13 yards, 2 catches for 36 yards, a touchdown and 1 tackle.

Gimel President, DL, Houston Texans - Did not have a tackle in a 22-13 loss to Indianapolis. The Wando alum has 3 tackles.

NFC

Robert Quinn, DE, Los Angeles Rams - Did not have a tackle in a 34-13 loss to San Francisco. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 32 tackles, 11 TFL and 7.5 sacks

Byron Maxwell, CB, Seattle Seahawks - Had 7 tackles and 2 pass deflections in a 26-24 loss to Arizona. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 46 tackles and 7 pass deflections and 1 interception this season.

Edmond Robinson, LB, Arizona Cardinals - Was inactive in a 26-24 win over Seattle. The St. John's alum had 1 tackle this season