FIRST ALERT: Wind chill advisory in effect for coastal areas

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory in the Lowcountry.

The advisory is currently in effect until 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The National Weather Service says to expect wind chills from 10 to 15 degrees above zero Tuesday morning.Low temperatures Monday night are expected to break the record low of 19 set in 1940 at the Charleston International Airport.

The NWS says the last time temperature was this low was the Christmas of 1989.

Wind chills pushing temperatures into the single digits could cause frostbite in as littler as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

