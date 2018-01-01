Winter storm watch watch issued for Lowcountry on Wednesday, snow possible

The following weather-related closings and cancellations have been announced for Wednesday because of the possibility of wintry weather.More >>
The following weather-related closings and cancellations have been announced for Wednesday because of the possibility of wintry weather.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) say crews are prepared for whatever weather conditions we are in store for on Wednesday.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) say crews are prepared for whatever weather conditions we are in store for on Wednesday.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in the Lowcountry.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in the Lowcountry.More >>
The following weather-related closings and cancellations have been announced for Wednesday because of the possibility of wintry weather.More >>
The following weather-related closings and cancellations have been announced for Wednesday because of the possibility of wintry weather.More >>
Three downtown carriage companies said they would close early Tuesday and suspend operations on Wednesday because of the possibility of wintry weather.More >>
Three downtown carriage companies said they would close early Tuesday and suspend operations on Wednesday because of the possibility of wintry weather.More >>
A carriage horse is recovering after slipping on a patch of black ice Tuesday morning, its owner says.More >>
A carriage horse is recovering after slipping on a patch of black ice Tuesday morning, its owner says.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) say crews are prepared for whatever weather conditions we are in store for on Wednesday.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) say crews are prepared for whatever weather conditions we are in store for on Wednesday.More >>