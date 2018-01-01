Winter storm watch watch issued for Lowcountry on Wednesday, snow possible

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) say crews are prepared for whatever weather conditions we are in store for on Wednesday.

The following weather-related closings and cancellations have been announced for Wednesday because of the possibility of wintry weather.

School districts are monitoring weather conditions and will decide about Wednesday's schedules Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Raycom)

A winter storm is expected to drop a wintry mix that could include up to a few inches of snow over portions of the Lowcountry overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday.

The current forecast shows some wintery weather will enter the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday along the coast of Georgia. It will then enter South Carolina around 5 a.m. Wednesday, Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said.

The precipitation is then expected to turn into snow as the day goes on, depending on the storm's intensity and the available moisture.

Between two and three inches of snow is possible on average, Walsh said.

And once the precipitation falls, it will not be fast to melt because of low temperatures.

"It will remain very cold through the end of the week," Walsh said. "Bottom line, roads could be very slippery through Thursday morning and even Friday morning depending upon how much moisture falls."

Winter storm watch to take effect Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch which will begin Wednesday morning and last through Wednesday evening.

The winter storm watch is defined as a potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service says it has a moderate confidence in winter weather with the greatest snow and sleet accumulations happening near Charleston.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says coastal county crews are prepared to begin pretreating roads and bridges ahead of the storm. An official says special attention is being given to monitoring bridge decks.

Lowcountry New Year's Day temps break record

Monday will easily go down as the coldest New Year's Day on record, according to Sovine.

"Highs will only reach the middle to upper 30s," Sovine said."The previous coldest high temperature on New Year's Day was 45 degrees."

Sovine says the record low temperature is in jeopardy Monday night as temperatures dip down into the teens away from the coast.

COLDEST NEW YEAR'S DAY ON RECORD!



Get ready for a very cold New Year's Day! High temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 30s this afternoon. The previous record for coldest high on NYD is 45 degrees! #chswx pic.twitter.com/IkkuyOnV7S — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) January 1, 2018

