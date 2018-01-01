Lowcountry under winter weather advisory after storm leaves lots of snow, ice

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) say crews are still monitoring and treating roads after snow blanketed the area Wednesday.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) say crews are still monitoring and treating roads after snow blanketed the area Wednesday.

SCDOT continuing to monitor, treat roads after winter storm moves through tri-county area

The following weather-related closings and cancellations have been announced for Wednesday because of the possibility of wintry weather.

School districts are monitoring weather conditions and will decide about Wednesday's schedules Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Raycom)

THE LIST: Weather-related closing and cancellations for Thursday, Friday

Brothers playing in the snow in Cane Bay from Chrissy Howard

The Lowcountry is currently under a winter weather advisory until 11 a.m. Thursday after Wednesday's storm left a lot of snow and ice causing some roads and bridges to close.

The advisory affects Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, and Dorchester counties.

The main concern will be black ice and wind chills.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 20s and teens causing snow and ice to refreeze on roads and bridges creating some dangerous travel conditions.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says between an average of three to six inches of snow fell in the area throughout the day.

Wednesday's wintry weather was the first significant snowfall since 2010, and became the third-largest single-day snowfall record in Charleston, behind the record Christmas snowfall set months after Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and the second-place snowfall set during the blizzard of 1973.

The latest figures show West Ashley with 4.8 inches, Summerville with 7.2, Dorchester 5.3, Jedburg 5.1, Pinopolis 4.8 and Johns Island with 4.1 inches of snow.

Residents from Moncks Corner to North Charleston also reported significant snowfall and took pictures and videos in their neighborhoods along with kids taking full advantage of the wintry weather.

Some guy sledding on a tree in downtown Charleston #chswx pic.twitter.com/mtYtMj3r6b — Ray Rivera (@RayRiveraChs) January 3, 2018

Walsh says even though the snowfall has ended the freezing temperatures will remain with lows tonight in the 20s.

Those conditions will likely keep a number of roads and bridges closed as the snow and ice will be slow to melt which will most likely keep a number of roadways and bridges closed.

"All the snow that's fallen is going to stick around because it will remain cold," Walsh said.

Anything that doesn't melt on Thursday will refreeze through Friday morning.

Thursday's high is expected to be 42 degrees.

The Lowcountry will stay very cold for the next couple of nights with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s for the remainder of the week.

"This thing is almost over for us but not for the northeast," Walsh said.

The storm will head north where it's expected to dump 15 inches of snow in Boston, New Hampshire and Vermont.

The Lowcountry will warm up on Monday with a high of 64.

Freezing rain leads to business and bridge closures

Earlier this morning, freezing rain started falling around 7 a.m. creating some hazardous driving conditions on Lowcountry roads.

Difficult travel conditions and significant reductions in visibility have been reported as well as several bridge closures due to the weather.

Businesses and schools have also announced closings as the winter precipitation and cold temps continue.

Snow will leave... cold will stay, at least for a few days! Look for overnight lows below freezing until Sunday. @BILLWALSHTV @Live5News LIVE now with updates. pic.twitter.com/pZCSYWRH03 — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) January 3, 2018

Walsh says the precipitation on the ground will not be quick to melt due to the low temperatures.

"Bottom line, roads could be very slippery through Thursday morning and even Friday morning depending upon how much moisture falls," Walsh said.

SCDOT crews working to clear roads and bridges

Officials with SCDOT say crews in the Lowcountry and Pee Dee regions continue to plow snow and apply de-icing materials as appropriate.

"Roads and bridges throughout these areas are covered in snow and ice," officials said Wednesday night."There are several closures due to icy conditions."

The SCDOT released the following additional information:

Motorists are strongly discouraged from any travel east of I-95 tonight and tomorrow as conditions are hazardous. In addition to possible icy conditions, motorists should also watch for slow moving SCDOT equipment applying deicing materials.

