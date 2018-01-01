Winter storm warning issued for Lowcountry for Wednesday; freezing rain, snow expected

The following weather-related closings and cancellations have been announced for Wednesday because of the possibility of wintry weather.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) say crews are prepared for whatever weather conditions we are in store for on Wednesday.More >>
The following weather-related closings and cancellations have been announced for Wednesday because of the possibility of wintry weather.More >>
A winter storm warning has been issued for the Lowcountry from 6 a.m. to midnight on Wednesday.More >>
A man who helped deliver a New Year's baby following a police chase on I-26 reunited Tuesday with the family he assisted.More >>
Flu hospitalizations more than doubled in South Carolina during a two-week stretch in December, according to a recent report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.More >>
A carriage horse is recovering after slipping on a patch of black ice Tuesday morning, its owner says.More >>
