Winter storm warning issued for Lowcountry with freezing rain, snow expected

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) say crews are prepared for whatever weather conditions we are in store for on Wednesday.

The following weather-related closings and cancellations have been announced for Wednesday because of the possibility of wintry weather.

School districts are monitoring weather conditions and will decide about Wednesday's schedules Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Raycom)

Timeline of weather events on Wednesday in the Lowcountry.

Affected areas for winter storm warning for Wednesday morning into the night.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Lowcountry from 6 a.m. to midnight Wednesday as freezing rain and snow is expected to fall throughout the day creating hazardous driving conditions.

A heavy mixed wintry precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of up to two inches, according to the latest report by the National Weather Service.

Affected areas include Colleton, Dorchester, Berkeley, Jasper, Beaufort and Charleston counties.

"Be ready, especially mid-morning along the coast as we begin to see that wintry precipitation fall in our area," said Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh. "This is a very complex weather system that will bring us wintry weather that we haven't seen since 2010."

The current forecast shows a mix of freezing rain and sleet between 7 to 9 a.m.

Around noon, it will be freezing rain with snow.

From 4 to 10 p.m. the precipitation will be all snow, and the system should be moving off our area.

As for accumulation, Walsh says about two to three inches of snow accumulation is expected for areas along the coast.

"As you move farther away, such as places in Summerville, Walterboro, and Moncks Corner, that snow accumulation will diminish with expected one to two inches of accumulation," Walsh said.

Around an inch of snow is expected along the I-95 corridor.

Current weather models show less than a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation for areas along the coast.

"We can expect slick roads, impassable bridges and some problems with isolated power lines," Walsh said. "This is a messy situation that we're continuing to watch as the storm evolves."

Difficult travel conditions and significant reductions in visibility is expected including during the evening commute, according to NWS officials.

Wednesday's highs will be around 30 degrees with overnight lows in the 20s. Cold wind chills as low as 15 above zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

For the rest of the week our highs are expected to be in the 40s with lows remaining in the 20s.

"By Monday we start to warm back up in the mid-60s," Walsh said.

NEWS FLASH // WINTER STORM WARNING issued for coastal South Carolina. Winter Storm Conditions expected from Wednesday morning through Wednesday night. More @live5news pic.twitter.com/Y9MrX4Cevv — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) January 2, 2018

Once the precipitation falls, it will not be fast to melt because of low temperatures.

"It will remain very cold through the end of the week," Walsh said. "Bottom line, roads could be very slippery through Thursday morning and even Friday morning depending upon how much moisture falls."

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh's Facebook weather video

Winter Storm Timing: Look for freezing rain & sleet to start from 5-7 a.m. from the south and end as snow late from south to north 10 p.m. to midnight. Bottom line, prep for some winter weather all day on Wednesday. @live5news updates tonight & Wednesday pic.twitter.com/SnV2v1sUJh — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) January 2, 2018

SCDOT preparations/SCE&G asking customers to reduce energy consumption

The department says coastal county crews are prepared to begin pretreating roads and bridges ahead of the storm. An official says special attention is being given to monitoring bridge decks.

One of South Carolina's regulated public utility companies has a request of its customers. Please use less energy.

The urging comes on the heels of the extremely cold temperatures across the Lowcountry this week.

