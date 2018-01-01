Emergency officials: Space heater likely caused early morning fire in Berkeley Co.

Crews responded to a structure fire Monday morning in Berkeley County.

They battled the fire defensively on Richburg Circle in Cross for an hour after arriving to a home fully engulfed in flames according to officials.

The fire was so strong that it traveled into the woods nearby and the forestry service was called out to manage that portion of the fire.

Multiple agencies in Berkeley County called out for a structure fire on Richburg Circle in Cross this morning. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/mj01dUMBnf — Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) January 1, 2018

Nobody was home at the time, officials said. The Red Cross says it's helping two adults impacted by the fire. The organization is providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

One firefighter showed me a video he took upon arriving at the scene. Home engulfed in flames. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/fl6If23uF3 — Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) January 1, 2018

The call came in at 3:39 a.m. Cross rural, Holly Hill and Eadyville Fire Departments all responded to the scene

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

