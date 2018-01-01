Lowcountry medical centers announce New Year babies

Lowcountry hospitals and medical centers have announced the first births of the new year.

The first, a girl named Zuleymi Bautista Rojas, came at 12:40 a.m. at Trident Medical Center and was followed by a boy at 7:01 a.m., then a girl named Ansley Guthrie at 8:19 a.m.

A boy named Dylan Martinez was born at Summerville Medical Center at 7:46 a.m.

Hospital officials released the additional information:

Baby girl Zuleymi (Zoo-lee’-me) Bautista Rojas was born at Trident Medical Center at 12:40 this morning. She was the first of three New Year babies to be born at the hospital. She shares her New Year birthday with her grandmother, who was also born on January 1.

Jordan and Emma Leigh Guthrie welcomed their daughter Ansley at 8:19 this morning. Mom and Dad were with friends last night bringing in the New Year when mom went into labor.

At Summerville Medical Center, Rick and Sochi Martinez welcomed a new baby boy, Dylan, into the world at 7:46 a.m.

All babies and mothers are doing well. A few of the dad’s joked they didn’t know delivery could be so exhausting for them.

A Roper St. Francis official said their first baby, a girl named Frasier, was born at 1:26 a.m.

"She is 19 and one half inches long and weighed in at 7 pounds and 3 ounces," said Roper St. Francis officials.

