Man charged with attempted murder in N. Charleston

A shooting in North Charleston has led to charges for one man.

James Anthony Jones Jr., 30, has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a December 23, 2017 shooting.

Authorities arrived in the 3000 block of Osceola Street in reference to a shooting and found the victim on the front porch according to the affidavit. The victim was then transported to the hospital and interviewed by detectives four days later.

She said that she was engaged in a minor verbal argument with Jones when he pulled out a gun and shot her, severing her femoral artery, the affidavit said.

The victim then positively identified Jones from a photo lineup, the affidavit said.

