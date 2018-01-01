Two charged with attempted murder in North Charleston stabbing

Two people have been charged with attempted murder in North Charleston following a stabbing.

Mellacon Wright and Sarah Fritsch have been charged with attempted murder and Wright have an additional charge of possession of a knife during the commission of a violent crime.

On Dec 7 at around 9:10 p.m. Wright reportedly stabbed the victim eight separate times while Fritsch hit the victim with a brick while he was defending himself, according to the affidavit.

The North Charleston Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Ricket Ave in reference to someone suffering from multiple stab wounds.

When officers arrived, the victim told them he was stabbed at an abandoned church on the 1000 block of Remount Road. The victim was then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

On Dec 27, detectives interviewed the victim.

The victim told detectives he went to the abandoned church to find Fritsch. He then told detectives he saw Fritsch leaving the church through the back window.

The two reportedly got into an argument and the victim said he was stabbed in the back several times. He turned around and saw Wright, according to the affidavit.

The victim said he fought Wright for what appeared to be several minutes. In that time, the victim was stabbed eight times and the fight went to the ground, according to the affidavit.

While the victim was defending himself, Fritsch reportedly hit him in the head with a brick.

The victim said once he was stabbed in the stomach, Wright and Fritsch left the scene. The victim received surgery where he was stabbed and sustained an injury which 20 days later still has a pronounced red mark where he was hit with the brick, according to the affidavit

Fritsch and Wright have received $150,000 surety bonds for their attempted murder charge and Wright has received an additional $50,000 bond for his possession of a knife during the commission of a violent crime charge.

