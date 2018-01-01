Man arrested in shooting death of his ex's new boyfriend

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in the Lowcountry.More >>
The Trident and Summerville medical centers have some proud new mothers.More >>
With the temperatures dropping to below freezing temperatures, buildings across the Lowcountry are starting to announce their operating hours as a warming shelter.More >>
2018 brings a new year with new opportunities for new goals and resolutions.More >>
The Special Olympics South Carolina raised about $20,000 as of Monday morning from people who took the polar plunge today on Sullivan’s Island.More >>
