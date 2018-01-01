Former Stingray Zapolski named to USA Olympic team

Former Stingrays goalie Ryan Zapolski was 1 of 23 players, and the only goalie, named to the USA Olympic hockey team that will compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Monday.

Zapolski, who played for the Stingrays during the 2012-13 season, is currently playing professionally in Finland.

During his time in the Lowcountry, Zapolski was amazing going 25-11-2 with a 1.62 GAA and was named the ECHL Rookie of the Year, Goaltender of the Year and league MVP.

"Every kid dreams of playing for their country in the Olympics." Zapolski tweeted on Monday. "I never thought it would happen for me. Words can’t describe how proud and honored I am to represent in PyeongChang. Let’s go USA!"