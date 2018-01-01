How to keep your New Year's resolutions

2018 brings a new year with new opportunities for new goals and resolutions.

“My new year’s resolution is probably to go to the gym a lot more than I do now,” said a future gym membership holder.

According to a Marist Poll, weight loss is at the top spot for the 2018’s most popular resolution. Being a better person tied for the top spot with losing weight coming in the third seat.



“I see people making the same new year’s resolutions every single year,” said Josh Baker with Orangetheory Fitness in West Ashley.

“I think the goals are too broad," Baker said."I think they should be more specific, breaking them down into smaller goals making them more achievable."

Baker said it’s best to break down your goals to try and prevent a failed resolution.

“I would say an average about ten to 15 percent of people across the world nail their new year’s resolutions so a lot of people fall short from it,” said Baker. “On average, it's about four to five years people are making the dame new year’s resolutions repeatedly.”

Baker said it’s important to find an outside form of motivation and to keep positive.

“Write down your goals, mark it off daily," he said."At the end of the week, say you want to sleep seven hours a night, track your sleep, track your patterns. It takes about 21 days to change a habit so if you can do something consistently for over a month I think you can get over the hump and move on."

Baker said you also can’t let the excuses get in the way of stopping your motivation and progress.

“Have a positive mindset, find people that are going to encourage you," he said."Because you can’t usually do it by yourself.”



