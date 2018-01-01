Clemson basketball enters AP Top 25

Clemson University men’s basketball entered the Associated Press Top 25 this week and comes in ranked No. 25.

This marks the first time the Tigers have been ranked by one of the major polls since Jan. 25, 2010 when Clemson was ranked 21st by USA Today – the Tigers were not ranked by the AP that week.

The last time Clemson was ranked by the AP was Jan. 18, 2010 when the Tigers were ranked 17th by the AP and 16th by USA Today.

With Clemson football ranked No. 1 in all polls, it is the first time Clemson has been ranked in both football and men’s basketball since that Jan. 25, 2010 date.

Historically, this is the 32nd time Clemson has been ranked in the top 25 by the AP in football and men’s basketball at the same time.