SCE&G asks customers to reduce energy consumption to help electric system during cold weather

One of South Carolina's regulated public utility companies has a request of its customers.

Please use less energy.

The urging comes on the heels of the extremely cold temperatures across the Lowcountry this week. A record low of 19 degrees was tied Tuesday morning at Charleston International Airport. The company says the cold can strain the company's electrical system.

“We expect the demand for power to be extremely high over the next several days,” SCE&G President Keller Kissam said in a statement. “As a precautionary measure, we are asking customers to voluntarily reduce energy consumption, especially in the early morning hours (6 to 9 a.m.), to help ensure the continued reliable supply of electricity.”

The company estimates it is somehow connected to approximately 717,000 customers in South Carolina through electricity generation and sale. It also offered a few tips on how customers can reduce demands on the system.

Turn off all but essential internal and external lights.

Unplug non-essential appliances and devices.

Set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower.

Ensure HVAC vents are open and unobstructed.

Limit the use of major power-consuming equipment such as dishwashers, washers and dryers.

SCE&G says customers can report outages online at sceg.com/storm or by calling 1-888-333-4465. It's also possible to register a cell phone to report outages via text at sceg.com/text.

