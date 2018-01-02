THE LIST: Weather-related closing and cancellations

The following weather-related closings and cancellations have been announced because of wintry weather.

BERKELEY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Operating on a 2-hour delay. Teachers return from winter break on Monday. Students are expected to return to class on Tuesday.

Operating on a 2-hour delay. Teachers return from winter break on Monday. Students are expected to return to class on Tuesday. CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Staff will report at 10 a.m. on Monday. Students will return back as scheduled on Tuesday.

Staff will report at 10 a.m. on Monday. Students will return back as scheduled on Tuesday. CHARLESTON SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY: Campus will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday. All university offices will open at 10 a.m.

Campus will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday. All university offices will open at 10 a.m. COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON: At this time, it is expected that spring semester classes will begin, as scheduled, on Monday, January 8, 2018.

At this time, it is expected that spring semester classes will begin, as scheduled, on Monday, January 8, 2018. COLLETON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed on Monday and operating on a two-hour delay on Tuesday

Closed on Monday and operating on a two-hour delay on Tuesday DORCHESTER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Operating on a normal schedule

Operating on a normal schedule DORCHESTER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 2 : Closed on Monday

: Closed on Monday DORCHESTER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 4: Closed on Monday

Closed on Monday GEORGETOWN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT : Operating on a 2-hour delay

: Operating on a 2-hour delay WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed on Monday and operating on a two-hour delay on Tuesday.

Closed on Monday and operating on a two-hour delay on Tuesday. BEAUFORT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Students are scheduled to return to school Monday morning at normal time.

This list will be updated as additional school districts or businesses announce changes to their operating hours. Check back often for updates.

ACADEMY KINGDOM CHILDCARE CENTER: Closed Friday. Will reopen on Monday.

Closed Friday. Will reopen on Monday. ASHLEY RIVER BAPTIST CDC: two-hour opening delay for Monday.

two-hour opening delay for Monday. BERKELEY INDUSTRIES: Closed on Monday for adults with intellectual disabilities who ride TriCounty Link and Berkeley Industries' vans.

Closed on Monday for adults with intellectual disabilities who ride TriCounty Link and Berkeley Industries' vans. BERKELEY MIDDLE COLLEGE: Students return Monday because they follow the Trident Technical College schedule.

Students return Monday because they follow the Trident Technical College schedule. BETHEL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Closed on Sunday.

Closed on Sunday. BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC SCHOOL: Will reopen Monday

Will reopen Monday CAROLINA BAY CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER: Will resume normal hours on Monday.

Will resume normal hours on Monday. CHARLESTON COUNTY COUNCIL: Has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a future time.

Has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a future time. CHARLESTON COUNTY RECYCLING: Curbside recycling will be delayed by two days due to the New Year’s holiday and impending winter weather. Recycling convenience centers and the Bees Ferry Landfill will be closed on Wednesday.

Curbside recycling will be delayed by two days due to the New Year’s holiday and impending winter weather. Recycling convenience centers and the Bees Ferry Landfill will be closed on Wednesday. CHARLESTON DEVELOPMENT ACADEMY: Teachers will return for a workday Monday and students will return on Tuesday.

Teachers will return for a workday Monday and students will return on Tuesday. COLLETON COUNTY: Colleton County government offices will be closed Thursday and will reopen noon Friday.

Colleton County government offices will be closed Thursday and will reopen noon Friday. COLVINS CUDDLY CARE: Closed until Monday.

Closed until Monday. ECPI UNIVERSITY CHARLESTON CAMPUS: All classes resume with a regular schedule on Monday.

All classes resume with a regular schedule on Monday. FIRST BAPTIST SCHOOL OF CHARLESTON: Closed on Monday.

Closed on Monday. GOOSE CREEK: The City’s sanitation collection schedule has again been adjusted: City of Goose Creek trash will not be collected on Friday; instead, Wednesday and Thursday trash pick-up will take place on Saturday, and Friday pick-up will take place on Monday. Pick-up for Monday will take place as normal.

The City’s sanitation collection schedule has again been adjusted: City of Goose Creek trash will not be collected on Friday; instead, Wednesday and Thursday trash pick-up will take place on Saturday, and Friday pick-up will take place on Monday. Pick-up for Monday will take place as normal. GREATER GOODWILL CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER: Will reopen Monday.

Will reopen Monday. LOWCOUNTRY LEARNERS PRESCHOOL: Will reopen Monday.

Will reopen Monday. MEALS ON WHEELS OF SUMMERVILLE: Closed until Monday.

Closed until Monday. MUSC: The University will return to normal operations, with all classes to resume on Monday, Jan. 8. MUSC Health is expected to be back to normal operations Monday with all clinics open. The hospitals remain open and after hours locations are also open.

The University will return to normal operations, with all classes to resume on Monday, Jan. 8. MUSC Health is expected to be back to normal operations Monday with all clinics open. The hospitals remain open and after hours locations are also open. PLAYHOUSE DAYCARE: Will reopen Monday.

Will reopen Monday. RIVERPOINTE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY & PRESCHOOL: Will reopen Monday.

Will reopen Monday. ROUMILLAT'S ANTIQUES & AUCTION: The auction scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Jan. 13.

The auction scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Jan. 13. STEPPING STONE ACADEMY: Two-hour delay on Monday.

Two-hour delay on Monday. ST. MATTHEW'S LUTHERN CHURCH: Closed Sunday

Closed Sunday SUMMERVILLE BAPTIST PRESCHOOL : Will open on Monday.

: Will open on Monday. TRIDENT TECHNICAL COLLEGE: The college will be open to the public on Monday, but Monday classes have been canceled to allow students to complete registration and enrollment activities. Classes scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9, will be held as scheduled.

The college will be open to the public on Monday, but Monday classes have been canceled to allow students to complete registration and enrollment activities. Classes scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9, will be held as scheduled. TERRACE THEATER: The Charleston screening of "Menashe" has been rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 8.

The Charleston screening of "Menashe" has been rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 8. WC CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: Closed on Monday.

Click here to download the free Live 5 News and First Alert Weather apps. Users will receive alerts on the Live 5 News app as school districts release schedule updates.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.