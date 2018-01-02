THE LIST: Weather-related closing and cancellations for Friday, the weekend

No flights are expected Friday morning. In addition: Southwest Airlines has canceled all of its Friday flights.

Delta Air Lines has canceled its first five flights on Friday. A decision will be made later regarding the rest of its Friday schedule.

American Airlines has canceled all flights Friday except for its late-night arrivals. The airline will make a decision about those arrivals on Friday. Alaska Airlines has canceled its Friday flight.

At the time of this posting, information was not available about flights for United and JetBlue airlines. Passengers booked with those airlines should contact their air carrier for information. The safety of our passengers, airlines and airport workers is our top priority as Charleston International Airport and the Lowcountry works to recover from the Jan. 3, 2018 winter storm. Joint Base Charleston and Airport Operations are monitoring pavement conditions and are committed to resuming flight operations as soon as it is safe for aircraft to take off and land."