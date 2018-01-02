THE LIST: Weather-related closing and cancellations for Friday, the weekend

By Joshua Aydlette CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -
The following weather-related closings and cancellations have been announced because of wintry weather.
This list will be updated as additional school districts or businesses announce changes to their operating hours. Check back often for updates.
- AAM CHARLESTON: Closed Wednesday and for 1st Shift on Thursday.
- ACADEMY AT EL-SHADDAI: Closed Wednesday for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift and closed Thursday.
- ACADEMY KINGDOM CHILDCARE CENTER: Closed Friday. Will reopen on Monday.
- ACTIVE DAY OF CHARLESTON AND GOOSE CREEK: Closed on Thursday
- AGING GRACEFULLY SENIOR CARE CENTERS: Closed Thursday and Friday.
- AMERICAN COLLEGE OF THE BUILDING ARTS: Closed Thursday.
- ARCHWAY ACADEMY: Closed Thursday.
- ASHLEY HALL: Closed Thursday and Friday
- ASHLEY RIVER BAPTIST CHILD DEVELOPMENT: Closed Thursday and Friday.
- ASHLEY RIVER BAPTIST CHURCH: Closed Thursday
- BEAUFORT COUNTY GOVERNMENT: County offices will reopen at noon on Friday.
- BERKELEY COUNTY GOVERNMENT: Offices will be closed on Friday.
- BERKELEY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: District offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. Berkeley County students are on a winter break until next week. Teachers are scheduled to return to school on Monday, while students don't return until the following day.
- BERKELEY FAMILY PRACTICE: Closed Thursday.
- BERKELEY MIDDLE COLLEGE: Students return Monday because they follow the Trident Technical College schedule.
- BISHOP ENGLAND HIGH SCHOOL: School has also been canceled Thursday.
- BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC SCHOOL: Closed tomorrow and will reopen Monday
- BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA: Boeing has suspended all operations for Friday.
- BOONE HALL PLANTATION: After reviewing the weather and road conditions this morning, Boone Hall Plantation will now remain closed for all of today Friday.
- CAROLINA BAY CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER: Closed Friday will resume normal hours on Monday.
- CARTA: CARTA has canceled service for Friday. Rural bus service provider TriCounty Link will not run on Friday. Tel-A-Ride, CARTA’s on-demand paratransit service, will not be offered Friday. Tel-A-Ride customers may call (843) 747-0007 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to reschedule trips.
- CHARIS ACADEMY IN SUMMERVILLE: Closed Thursday
- CHARLES TOWNE MONTESSORI SCHOOL: Closed Thursday.
- CHARLES WEBB CENTER: Closed Thursday.
- CHARLESTON ALLERGY & ASTHMA: Closed Thursday and Friday.
- CHARLESTON CARRIAGE WORKS: Closed Thursday and Friday.
- CHARLESTON COSMETOLOGY INSTITUTE: Closed Thursday.
- CHARLESTON CITY: Charleston city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- CHARLESTON COUNTY: State offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- CHARLESTON COUNTY COUNCIL: Has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a future time.
- CHARLESTON COUNTY COURTS: The Charleston County Judicial Center and magistrate courts will be closed Friday. There will be a bond court session at 11 a.m.
- CHARLESTON COUNTY PARKS: All facilities, parks and programs closed and canceled Friday. The McLeod by Night program, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled.
- CHARLESTON COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: All branches closed Thursday Friday. All library programs are canceled and all meeting rooms will be closed. Book drops will be unavailable while branches are closed.
- CHARLESTON COUNTY RECYCLING: Curbside recycling will be delayed by two days due to the New Year’s holiday and impending winter weather. Recycling convenience centers and the Bees Ferry Landfill will be closed on Wednesday.
- CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: CCSD schools will be closed Friday. All student and teacher activities are canceled for the weekend. Teachers will return for a workday Monday and students will return on Tuesday.
- CHARLESTON DEVELOPMENT ACADEMY: Both campuses will be closed Thursday and Friday. Teachers will return for a workday Monday and students will return on Tuesday.
- CHARLESTON ENDOSCOPY CENTER: Closed Thursday and Friday.
- CHARLESTON GASTROENTEROLOGY SPECIALISTS: Closed Thursday and Friday.
- CHARLESTON HEMATOLOGY ONCOLOGY ASSOCIATES: Closed Thursday and Friday
- CHARLESTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT: "Airport leadership anticipates our airlines will be able to resume flights in and out of Charleston International Airport by late Friday afternoon but no later than Saturday morning. Customers scheduled to fly on Friday and Saturday should stay in touch with their air carrier for up-to-date information about flight status."
No flights are expected Friday morning. In addition: Southwest Airlines has canceled all of its Friday flights.
Delta Air Lines has canceled its first five flights on Friday. A decision will be made later regarding the rest of its Friday schedule.
American Airlines has canceled all flights Friday except for its late-night arrivals. The airline will make a decision about those arrivals on Friday. Alaska Airlines has canceled its Friday flight.
At the time of this posting, information was not available about flights for United and JetBlue airlines. Passengers booked with those airlines should contact their air carrier for information. The safety of our passengers, airlines and airport workers is our top priority as Charleston International Airport and the Lowcountry works to recover from the Jan. 3, 2018 winter storm. Joint Base Charleston and Airport Operations are monitoring pavement conditions and are committed to resuming flight operations as soon as it is safe for aircraft to take off and land."
- CHARLESTON MUSIC HALL: The Travis Tritt performance scheduled for Thursday has been rescheduled to Sunday, March 18. Ticket holders for the original show are encouraged to hang on to their tickets because they will be honored for the March date.
- CHARLESTON PERIODONTICS AND IMPLANT DENTISTRY: Closed Thursday.
- CHARLESTON SCHOOL OF LAW: Closed Thursday.
- CHARLESTON SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY: Closed Friday. All campus events scheduled for Friday are canceled. The men’s basketball game at High Point University and women’s basketball game at Liberty University, both on Saturday, will proceed as scheduled. Student-athletes should contact their individual coaches with questions. Classes will begin as scheduled on Monday. Residents are encouraged to wait until Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to check in to the residence halls. Limited residence life staff will be available to check residents in on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Littlejohn Parlor and Quad 2 lounge. Aramark will begin serving meals on Saturday at 5 p.m. New undergraduate student orientation will proceed as scheduled on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Whitfield Center for Christian Leadership, Rooms 102 and 103. All university offices, including Admissions and Financial Aid, will open at 8 a.m. on Monday.
- CHARLESTON WATER SYSTEM: Closed Thursday and Friday.
- CHILDREN'S DISCOVERY CENTERS - Both locations closed Thursday.
- CITADEL MALL: Closed Thursday
- THE CITADEL: The Citadel campus will be closed Thursday and Friday. All campus activities for Thursday and Friday are canceled. Only essential emergency support staff should report, as directed by supervisors. Cadets remain on winter break until Sunday.
- COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON: The College of Charleston will be closed on Friday, January 5, due to continued severe winter weather conditions. At this time, it is expected that spring semester classes will begin, as scheduled, on Monday, January 8, 2018.
- COLLETON COUNTY: Colleton County government offices will be closed Thursday and will reopen noon Friday.
- COLLETON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed Thursday and Friday.
- COLVINS CUDDLY CARE: Closed until Monday.
- CONCENTRA URGENT CARE: Both clinics on Dorchester Road and Rivers Avenue closed
- DAODAS CHARLESTON CENTER: Opioid Treatment Program will be extending dosing hours Tuesday until 6 p.m. to provide take-home medication for Wednesday and Thursday. The clinic will resume normal business hours on Friday. All outpatient services, including Adolescent Services and ADSAP, are canceled for Wednesday.
- DERMATOLOGY & LASER CENTER OF CHARLESTON: Closed on Thursday. Will open Friday at 8 a.m.
- DISABILITIES BOARD OF CHARLESTON COUNTY: Closed Wednesday
- DISCOVERY SCHOOL: North Charleston - Closed on Friday
- EAST COOPER COMMUNITY OUTREACH: Closed Thursday.
- DORCHESTER COUNTY: Administrative Offices, County Circuit, Family and Magistrate Courts will be closed on Thursday.
- DORCHESTER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 2: DD2 schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- DORCHESTER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 4: DD4 school will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- ECPI UNIVERSITY CHARLESTON CAMPUS: Closed Friday. Campus open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All classes resume with a regular schedule on Monday.
- FLORENCE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT FIVE: All Florence County School District 5 schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- FOLLY BEACH: The City of Folly Beach administrative offices (City Hall) will be closed Thursday. Folly Beach Public Safety’s non-emergency line: 843-588-2433 or 911 in an emergency.
- GATEWAY ACADEMY: Locations in Mount Pleasant, West Ashley and Summerville will delay opening at 11:00 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5th to ensure safe travels for all our families.
- GEORGETOWN COUNTY: County offices will operate on a delayed start Friday for non-essential personnel. County offices will open at 10 a.m.
- GEORGETOWN COUNTY PARKS & RECREATION: Georgetown Co. Parks & Recreation programs (including youth basketball) scheduled for noon or later on Wednesday are canceled.
- GEORGETOWN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed Thursday
- GOOSE CREEK: All City of Goose Creek offices — including Municipal Court, the Goose Creek Community Center, and Crowfield Golf Club — will re-open at noon on Friday. The City’s sanitation collection schedule has again been adjusted: City of Goose Creek trash will not be collected on Friday; instead, Wednesday and Thursday trash pick-up will take place on Saturday, and Friday pick-up will take place on Monday. Pick-up for Monday will take place as normal.
- GRACEFUL EMBRACE DEVELOPMENTAL DAY PROGRAM: Closed Thursday and Friday.
- GREATER GOODWILL CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER: Closed Friday. Will reopen Monday.
- HARBOR LAKE PRESCHOOL: Closed Thursday.
- HARBOR VIEW PRESBYTERIAN EARLY CARE & EDUCATION: Closed Thursday.
- HARPER CHRISTIAN DAYCARE: Closed Thursday
- HIGHLAND PARK HOOPS LEAGUE BASKETBALL GAMES: cancelled Saturday
- HOLY TRINITY CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: Closed Thursday.
- HOLY TRINITY GREEK ORTHODOX: On 30 Race St. activities will be canceled Thursday.
- HUNLEY TOURS: Closed Saturday and Sunday
- ISLE OF PALMS: Operations will move to OPCON 4 at 5 p.m. Tuesday. City offices and the Recreation Center will be closed Wednesday Emergency personnel will be on duty. The IOP Police non-emergency number is 843-886-6522.
- IT'S A COOL SCHOOL DAYCARE: Will be closed Thursday and will reopen Friday.
- JAMES ISLAND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: Closed Thursday.
- JAMES ISLAND PUBLIC SERVICE DISTRICT: Offices will be closed Thursday. Garbage collection schedules will be determined later. The fire department and emergency services are fully operational.
- JOHNS ISLAND EARLY CHILDHOOD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: Closed Thursday and Friday.
- JOHNS ISLAND FARMERS MARKET: The Johns Island Farmers Market will launch its fifth year on Jan. 13 instead of this Saturday.
- JOINT BASE CHARLESTON: Opening at 10 a.m. Friday for limited operations only. Leadership from each respective organization will determine the personnel needed to return to work for the purpose of assessing facilities and preparing the base for full operational capability when deemed safe. Personnel should contact their respective chain of command for questions regarding their mission essential status. All emergency personnel and watchstanders should also remain in contact with their chain of command for reporting instructions. The Charleston Club will reopen Friday at noon to provide food options for base personnel. Additionally, the Weapons Station Navy Exchange food operations, Autoport and Student Store and the Air Base Express will open Friday and offer limited food options to customers. A food truck will also be available beginning tomorrow for students in the barracks on the Weapons Station. Unattended gas pumps will continue to be available on the installation. The Exchanges and Commissaries will open for customers beginning on Saturday.
- LITTLE PEOPLE BIG WORLD ACADEMY: Will be closed Friday.
- LOWCOUNTRY COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY (COTTAGEVILLE AND ESTILL HEAD START): Closed Thursday.
- LOWCOUNTRY FAMILY PODIATRY: Closed Friday
- LOWCOUNTRY FOOD BANK: The food bank will be closed Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There will be no volunteer opportunities available.
- LOWCOUNTRY LEARNERS PRESCHOOL: Closed Friday and will reopen Monday.
- LOWCOUNTRY FOOD BANK: Closed Friday and Saturday. There will be no volunteer opportunities available.
- LOWCOUNTRY REGIONAL EMS COUNCIL: Courses at all sites will be canceled Thursday. The office will also be closed Thursday and Friday. Staff is not to report.
- LOWCOUNTRY SENIOR CENTER: The Lowcountry Senior Center on James Island will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- MEALS ON WHEELS OF SUMMERVILLE: Closed until Monday.
- MOUNT PLEASANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Closed Thursday.
- MUSC: The University is closed and classes are canceled on Friday. Normal operations and class schedules are expected to resume Monday, Jan. 8. University buildings including the library and MUSC Wellness Center will also be closed. Online students should check directly with their college faculty for inclement weather instructions and detailed information. All MUSC Health ambulatory clinics, dental clinics, and department-run clinics will be closed on Friday. All patients scheduled for Friday will be alerted through a central phone call via our automated system. All ORs are canceled for Friday with the exception of inpatient, transplant and trauma surgeries that require emergent services.
- NORTHWOOD ACADEMY: Closed Friday.
- NORTHWOODS MALL: Closed Thursday. The mall plans to reopen Friday at 10 a.m.
- OLD SOUTH CARRIAGE COMPANY: Closed Thursday and Friday. They could reopen Friday afternoon if conditions improve.
- ORANGEBURG CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DISTRICT 3: Closed Friday.
- ORANGEBURG-CALHOUN TECHNICAL COLLEGE: Closed Thursday.
- PALMETTO CARRIAGE WORKS: Closed Thursday and Friday.
- PALMETTO CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: Closed Thursday and Friday.
- PALMETTO DIGESTIVE HEALTH SPECIALISTS: Closed Wednesday
- PALMETTO INFUSION SERVICES: North Charleston Office will be Closed Wednesday
- PATRIOTS POINT NAVAL & MARITIME MUSEUM: Closed Friday. However, our “Pay What You Can” Weekend will continue as scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. On these days, visitors are only asked to pay whatever amount they wish to pay for parking and admission to our museum.
- PLAYHOUSE DAYCARE: Closed Thursday and Friday. Will reopen Monday.
- RIVERPOINTE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY & PRESCHOOL: Closed Friday and will reopen Monday.
- ROUMILLAT'S ANTIQUES & AUCTION: The auction scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Jan. 13.
- ROPER ST FRANCIS: All three Roper St. Francis hospitals and our freestanding Emergency Rooms will remain open Thursday. All Roper St. Francis Physician Partners offices, including Express Cares, will remain closed Thursday morning. We hope to reopen all practices and Express Cares by 1 p.m. but will make a final determination in the morning. Roper St. Francis Physician Partners offices are expected to resume normal operations by Friday. Cardiac rehab services at Roper Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital will be closed on Thursday and will reopen with normal hours on Friday. Outpatient diagnostic procedures will resume at noon on Thursday. If you have an appointment, you can call Thursday 843-402-5000 or a Roper St. Francis representative will call you.
- SC FAITH A&M COLLEGE: Closed Thursday through Monday.
- SC WORKS: All Tri-County SC Works will be closed Friday.
- SEA ISLAND COMPREHENSIVE DAY CARE HOME HEALTH AND CARE AT HOME: Closed on Friday.
- SOUTH CAROLINA COMMISSION ON HIGHER EDUCATION: Meetings scheduled for Thursday are canceled.
- SOUTH CAROLINA PORTS: Opening set for 10 a.m. Thursday
- SOCIAL SECURITY OFFICES: Charleston will open at noon. Walterboro and Beaufort opening at 10 a.m.
- SOUTH CAROLINA AQUARIUM: The South Carolina Aquarium will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- ST. JAMES AME CHILDCARE SUMMERVILLE - Closed Thursday. Re-opens on Friday at 9 a.m.
- ST. JAMES DAY SCHOOL: Closed Thursday and Friday.
- ST. LUKE CHILDREN'S CENTER SUMMERVILLE: Closed Thursday
- STATE GOVERNMENT OFFICES: State government offices in Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester and Colleton County are closed Thursday. State offices in Georgetown County open at 11 a.m., state offices in Beaufort County open at noon and state offices in Williamsburg County operate on a two-hour delay.
- STEPPING STONE CHILD CARE: Closed Friday.
- TOWN OF SUMMERVILLE OFFICES: Town administrative offices closed Thursday and Friday.
- SUMMERVILLE BAPTIST PRESCHOOL: Closed on Friday. Will open on Monday.
- SUMMERVILLE COMMUNITY RESOURCE CENTER: Open on Friday
- SUMMERVILLE ENDOSCOPY CENTER: Closed Thursday and Friday.
- TRIDENT TECHNICAL COLLEGE: Trident Technical College will remain closed Friday, Jan. 5. The college will be open to the public on Monday, but Monday classes have been canceled to allow students to complete registration and enrollment activities. Classes scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9, will be held as scheduled.
- TRINITY MONTESSORI SCHOOL: Closed Friday.
- TERRACE THEATER: The Charleston screening of "Menashe" has been rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 8
- TOYBOX DAYCARE: Closed Friday
- UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF THE LOWCOUNTRY: Closed on Friday.
- USC SALKEHATCHIE CAMPUSES IN ALLENDALE AND WALTERBORO: Will open at noon Friday.
- VA MEDICAL CENTER: The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center outpatient clinics at the downtown campus and VA’s clinics in Hinesville, Goose Creek, Beaufort, Savannah and Myrtle Beach, and the Trident Annex will be closed for patient appointments on Thursday and Friday. The Charleston VAMC’s inpatient services and Emergency Department will be open throughout the storm. Essential personnel should report as scheduled. For emergency prescription refills, eligible Veterans may go to any community pharmacy with a written prescription or an active VA prescription bottle. The bottle must not be older than 90 days and must have refills available. If the Veteran does not have their bottle they can go to the retail pharmacy with their VA ID and have the pharmacist call Heritage Health Solutions Customer Care Center at 866-265-0124. A seven-day supply of medication will be provided for non-controlled substances. Veterans should bring the Heritage Health Solutions phone number (866-265-0124) with them to the pharmacy. If a Veteran patient has an emergency need for prescription fills or refills that cannot be obtained through a community pharmacy, the Charleston VA Medical Center Emergency Department is open to assist with emergency medication requirements.
- CITY OF WALTERBORO: City offices closed Thursday and will reopen at noon Friday.
- WC CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: Closed Thursday
- WILLIAM-RANDOLPH CHRISTIAN PREPARATORY SCHOOL: Closed Thursday and Friday.
- WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed Thursday and Friday. School will resume Monday on a two-hour delay.
- WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY GOVERNMENT: Offices closed on Thursday.
- WILLIAMSBURG TECHNICAL COLLEGE: Williamsburg Technical College will be closed Thursday and Friday. Check the college's website for registration information.
