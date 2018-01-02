THE LIST: Weather-related closing and cancellations for Thursday, Friday

School districts are monitoring weather conditions and will decide about Wednesday's schedules Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Raycom)

The following weather-related closings and cancellations have been announced because of of wintry weather.

This list will be updated as additional school districts or businesses announce changes to their operating hours. Check back often for updates.

AAM CHARLESTON: Closed Wednesday and for 1st Shift on Thursday.

Closed Wednesday and for 1st Shift on Thursday. ACADEMY AT EL-SHADDAI: Closed Wednesday for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift and closed Thursday.

Closed Wednesday for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift and closed Thursday. ACADEMY KINGDOM CHILDCARE CENTER: Closed Thursday

Closed Thursday ACTIVE DAY OF CHARLESTON AND GOOSE CREEK: Closed on Thursday

Closed on Thursday AGING GRACEFULLY SENIOR CARE CENTERS: Closed Thursday.

Closed Thursday. AMERICAN COLLEGE OF THE BUILDING ARTS: Closed Thursday.

Closed Thursday. ARCHWAY ACADEMY : Closed Thursday.

: Closed Thursday. ASHLEY HALL: Closed Thursday and Friday

Closed Thursday and Friday ASHLEY RIVER BAPTIST CHILD DEVELOPMENT: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Closed Thursday and Friday. ASHLEY RIVER BAPTIST CHURCH: Closed Thursday

Closed Thursday BEAUFORT COUNTY: County offices will be closed Thursday.

County offices will be closed Thursday. BERKELEY COUNTY: State offices will be closed Thursday.

State offices will be closed Thursday. BERKELEY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: District offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. Berkeley County students are on a winter break until next week. Teachers are scheduled to return to school on Monday, while students don't return until the following day.

District offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. Berkeley County students are on a winter break until next week. Teachers are scheduled to return to school on Monday, while students don't return until the following day. BERKELEY FAMILY PRACTICE: Closed Thursday.

Closed Thursday. BERKELEY MIDDLE COLLEGE: Students return Monday because they follow the Trident Technical College schedule.

Students return Monday because they follow the Trident Technical College schedule. BISHOP ENGLAND HIGH SCHOOL: School has also been canceled Thursday.

School has also been canceled Thursday. BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC SCHOOL: Closed tomorrow and will reopen Monday

Closed tomorrow and will reopen Monday BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA: Boeing South Carolina has decided to continue suspended operations for first, second and third shifts Thursday. Site operations will resume with a late start for first shift at 9 a.m. Friday. Second and third shifts should report at their regular time Friday.

Boeing South Carolina has decided to continue suspended operations for first, second and third shifts Thursday. Site operations will resume with a late start for first shift at 9 a.m. Friday. Second and third shifts should report at their regular time Friday. BOONE HALL PLANTATION: Closed on Thursday.

Closed on Thursday. CAROLINA BAY CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER: Closed Thursday.

Closed Thursday. CARTA: Will not operate Thursday. Rural bus service provider TriCounty Link will also not operate on Thursday.

Will not operate Thursday. Rural bus service provider TriCounty Link will also not operate on Thursday. CHARIS ACADEMY IN SUMMERVILLE: Closed Thursday

Closed Thursday CHARLES TOWNE MONTESSORI SCHOOL: Closed Thursday.

Closed Thursday. CHARLES WEBB CENTER: Closed Thursday.

Closed Thursday. CHARLESTON ALLERGY & ASTHMA: Closed Thursday.

Closed Thursday. CHARLESTON CARRIAGE WORKS: Closed Thursday.

Closed Thursday. CHARLESTON COSMETOLOGY INSTITUTE : Closed Thursday.

: Closed Thursday. CHARLESTON CITY: Charleston city offices will be closed Thursday. Garbage and trash pick-up has been suspended through Thursday. Pick-up will resume when weather and road conditions permit.

Charleston city offices will be closed Thursday. Garbage and trash pick-up has been suspended through Thursday. Pick-up will resume when weather and road conditions permit. CHARLESTON COUNTY: State offices will be closed Thursday.

State offices will be closed Thursday. CHARLESTON COUNTY COURTS: The Charleston County Judicial Center and magistrate courts will be closed Wednesday. There will be a bond court session at 2 p.m.

The Charleston County Judicial Center and magistrate courts will be closed Wednesday. There will be a bond court session at 2 p.m. CHARLESTON COUNTY PARKS: All facilities, parks and programs closed and canceled Wednesday.

All facilities, parks and programs closed and canceled Wednesday. CHARLESTON COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: All branches closed Wednesday. All library programs are canceled and all meeting rooms will be closed. Book drops will be unavailable while branches are closed.

All branches closed Wednesday. All library programs are canceled and all meeting rooms will be closed. Book drops will be unavailable while branches are closed. CHARLESTON COUNTY RECYCLING: Curbside recycling will be delayed by two days due to the New Year’s holiday and impending winter weather. Recycling convenience centers and the Bees Ferry Landfill will be closed on Wednesday.

Curbside recycling will be delayed by two days due to the New Year’s holiday and impending winter weather. Recycling convenience centers and the Bees Ferry Landfill will be closed on Wednesday. CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT : CCSD schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. Teachers will return for a workday Monday and students will return on Tuesday.

: CCSD schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. Teachers will return for a workday Monday and students will return on Tuesday. CHARLESTON DEVELOPMENT ACADEMY: Both campuses will be closed Thursday and Friday. Teachers will return for a workday Monday and students will return on Tuesday.

Both campuses will be closed Thursday and Friday. Teachers will return for a workday Monday and students will return on Tuesday. CHARLESTON ENDOSCOPY CENTER : Closed Thursday and Friday.

: Closed Thursday and Friday. CHARLESTON GASTROENTEROLOGY SPECIALISTS : Closed Thursday and Friday.

: Closed Thursday and Friday. CHARLESTON HEMATOLOGY ONCOLOGY ASSOCIATES: Closed Thursday

Closed Thursday CHARLESTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT: Runways remain closed as of Thursday morning. There are no flights in or out of Charleston at the moment. The Air Force is monitoring runway conditions and will let airport officials know when it is safe for aircraft and passenger service to resume operations.

Runways remain closed as of Thursday morning. There are no flights in or out of Charleston at the moment. The Air Force is monitoring runway conditions and will let airport officials know when it is safe for aircraft and passenger service to resume operations. CHARLESTON MUSIC HALL: The Travis Tritt performance scheduled for Thursday has been rescheduled to Sunday, March 18. Ticket holders for the original show are encouraged to hang on to their tickets because they will be honored for the March date.

The Travis Tritt performance scheduled for Thursday has been rescheduled to Sunday, March 18. Ticket holders for the original show are encouraged to hang on to their tickets because they will be honored for the March date. CHARLESTON PERIODONTICS AND IMPLANT DENTISTRY: Closed Thursday.

Closed Thursday. CHARLESTON SCHOOL OF LAW: Closed Thursday.

Closed Thursday. CHARLESTON SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY : CSU was expected to reopen at noon Thursday.

: CSU was expected to reopen at noon Thursday. CHARLESTON WATER SYSTEM: Closed Thursday.

Closed Thursday. CHILDREN'S DISCOVERY CENTERS - Both locations closed Thursday.

- Both locations closed Thursday. CITADEL MALL: Closed Thursday

Closed Thursday THE CITADEL: The Citadel campus will be closed Thursday. All campus activities for Thursday are canceled.

The Citadel campus will be closed Thursday. All campus activities for Thursday are canceled. COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON: The College of Charleston will be closed Thursday. Only faculty and staff members identified by their supervisors as essential personnel should report to the downtown campus Thursday. Residence halls are open but students can move in at whatever time on Thursday or Friday they feel they can get to campus safely. Food services will be limited Thursday: Only Liberty Street Fresh Foods Company will be open between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday. Orientation sessions originally scheduled for Thursday and Friday will now only take place on Friday. Because of the change in orientation sessions, students may elect to move in on Thursday at noon. The STEP workshop for returning students scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled and the activities will be rescheduled.

The College of Charleston will be closed Thursday. Only faculty and staff members identified by their supervisors as essential personnel should report to the downtown campus Thursday. Residence halls are open but students can move in at whatever time on Thursday or Friday they feel they can get to campus safely. Food services will be limited Thursday: Only Liberty Street Fresh Foods Company will be open between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday. Orientation sessions originally scheduled for Thursday and Friday will now only take place on Friday. Because of the change in orientation sessions, students may elect to move in on Thursday at noon. The STEP workshop for returning students scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled and the activities will be rescheduled. COLLETON COUNTY: Colleton County government offices will be closed Thursday and will reopen noon Friday.

Colleton County government offices will be closed Thursday and will reopen noon Friday. COLLETON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Closed Thursday and Friday. CONCENTRA URGENT CARE: Both clinics on Dorchester Road and Rivers Avenue closed

Both clinics on Dorchester Road and Rivers Avenue closed DAODAS CHARLESTON CENTER: Opioid Treatment Program will be extending dosing hours Tuesday until 6 p.m. to provide take-home medication for Wednesday and Thursday. The clinic will resume normal business hours on Friday. All outpatient services, including Adolescent Services and ADSAP, are canceled for Wednesday.

Opioid Treatment Program will be extending dosing hours Tuesday until 6 p.m. to provide take-home medication for Wednesday and Thursday. The clinic will resume normal business hours on Friday. All outpatient services, including Adolescent Services and ADSAP, are canceled for Wednesday. DERMATOLOGY & LASER CENTER OF CHARLESTON: Closed on Thursday. Will open Friday at 8 a.m.

Closed on Thursday. Will open Friday at 8 a.m. DISABILITIES BOARD OF CHARLESTON COUNTY: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday EAST COOPER COMMUNITY OUTREACH: Closed Thursday.

Closed Thursday. DORCHESTER COUNTY: Administrative Offices, County Circuit, Family and Magistrate Courts will be closed on Thursday.

Administrative Offices, County Circuit, Family and Magistrate Courts will be closed on Thursday. DORCHESTER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 2 : DD2 schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.

: DD2 schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. DORCHESTER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 4: DD4 school will be closed Thursday and Friday.

DD4 school will be closed Thursday and Friday. EAST COOPER COMMUNITY OUTREACH: Closed Thursday.

Closed Thursday. ECPI UNIVERSITY CHARLESTON CAMPUS: Closed Thursday. Classes will be delivered online.

Closed Thursday. Classes will be delivered online. FLORENCE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT FIVE: All Florence County School District 5 schools will be closed and all after-school activities will be canceled. The school district has announced they will continue to monitor weather conditions and update for Friday.

All Florence County School District 5 schools will be closed and all after-school activities will be canceled. The school district has announced they will continue to monitor weather conditions and update for Friday. FOLLY BEACH: The City of Folly Beach administrative offices (City Hall) will be closed Thursday. Folly Beach Public Safety’s non-emergency line: 843-588-2433 or 911 in an emergency.

The City of Folly Beach administrative offices (City Hall) will be closed Thursday. Folly Beach Public Safety’s non-emergency line: 843-588-2433 or 911 in an emergency. GATEWAY ACADEMY: Locations in Mount Pleasant, West Ashley and Summerville will be closed Thursday.

Locations in Mount Pleasant, West Ashley and Summerville will be closed Thursday. GEORGETOWN COUNTY PARKS & RECREATION : Georgetown Co. Parks & Recreation programs (including youth basketball) scheduled for noon or later on Wednesday are canceled.

: Georgetown Co. Parks & Recreation programs (including youth basketball) scheduled for noon or later on Wednesday are canceled. GEORGETOWN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed Thursday

Closed Thursday GOOSE CREEK: All City of Goose Creek offices, including Municipal Court, will be closed Thursday. The Goose Creek Community Center and Crowfield Golf Club will also be closed. The city is planning to re-open on Thursday. Trash pick-up scheduled for Wednesday will now take place on Thursday; and trash pick-up for Thursday and Friday will remain unchanged.

All City of Goose Creek offices, including Municipal Court, will be closed Thursday. The Goose Creek Community Center and Crowfield Golf Club will also be closed. The city is planning to re-open on Thursday. Trash pick-up scheduled for Wednesday will now take place on Thursday; and trash pick-up for Thursday and Friday will remain unchanged. GRACEFUL EMBRACE: The Graceful Embrace developmental day program in Ladson will be closed Thursday.

The Graceful Embrace developmental day program in Ladson will be closed Thursday. HARBOR LAKE PRESCHOOL: Closed Thursday.

Closed Thursday. HARBOR VIEW PRESBYTERIAN EARLY CARE & EDUCATION: Closed Thursday.

Closed Thursday. HARPER CHRISTIAN DAYCARE: Closed Thursday

Closed Thursday HOLY TRINITY CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: Closed Thursday.

Closed Thursday. HOLY TRINITY GREEK ORTHODOX : On 30 Race St. activities will be canceled Thursday.

: On 30 Race St. activities will be canceled Thursday. ISLE OF PALMS: Operations will move to OPCON 4 at 5 p.m. Tuesday. City offices and the Recreation Center will be closed Wednesday. Emergency personnel will be on duty. The IOP Police non-emergency number is 843-886-6522.

Operations will move to OPCON 4 at 5 p.m. Tuesday. City offices and the Recreation Center will be closed Wednesday. Emergency personnel will be on duty. The IOP Police non-emergency number is 843-886-6522. IT'S A COOL SCHOOL DAYCARE: Will be closed Thursday and will reopen Friday.

Will be closed Thursday and will reopen Friday. JAMES ISLAND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: Closed Thursday.

Closed Thursday. JAMES ISLAND PUBLIC SERVICE DISTRICT: Offices will be closed Thursday. Garbage collection schedules will be determined later. The dire department and emergency services are fully operational.

Offices will be closed Thursday. Garbage collection schedules will be determined later. The dire department and emergency services are fully operational. JOHNS ISLAND EARLY CHILDHOOD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Closed Thursday and Friday. JOHNS ISLAND FARMERS MARKET: The Johns Island Farmers Market will launch its fifth year on Jan. 13 instead of this Saturday.

The Johns Island Farmers Market will launch its fifth year on Jan. 13 instead of this Saturday. JOINT BASE CHARLESTON: Closed on Thursday.

Closed on Thursday. LITTLE PEOPLE BIG WORLD ACADEMY: Will close at noon on Thursday.

Will close at noon on Thursday. LOWCOUNTRY COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY (COTTAGEVILLE AND ESTILL HEAD START): Closed Thursday.

Closed Thursday. LOWCOUNTRY FOOD BANK : The food bank will be closed Thursday. There will be no volunteer opportunities available.

: The food bank will be closed Thursday. There will be no volunteer opportunities available. LOWCOUNTRY LEARNERS PRESCHOOL: Closed Friday and will reopen Monday.

Closed Friday and will reopen Monday. LOWCOUNTRY REGIONAL EMS COUNCIL: Courses at all sites will be canceled Thursday. The office will also be closed Thursday and Friday. Staff is not to report.

Courses at all sites will be canceled Thursday. The office will also be closed Thursday and Friday. Staff is not to report. LOWCOUNTRY SENIOR CENTER : The Lowcountry Senior Center on James Island will be closed Thursday and Friday.

: The Lowcountry Senior Center on James Island will be closed Thursday and Friday. MEALS ON WHEELS OF SUMMERVILLE: Closed until Monday.

Closed until Monday. MOUNT PLEASANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH: Closed Thursday.

Closed Thursday. MUSC: The MUSC University campus and outpatient clinics will be closed Thursday. Hospitals will remain open. MUSC classes on the Charleston peninsula are canceled for Wednesday. Only essential university personnel should report to work. MUSC Health ambulatory clinics will be closed. University buildings, including the library and MUSC Wellness Center, will be closed. The Ashley River Tower Pharmacy and University Hospital Pharmacy will be open with reduced staffing during normal business hours on Wednesday, and ambulatory pharmacists will be on site to help with discharges or staff needs after hours. The Rutledge Tower Operating Room will be closed Thursday. All outpatient surgeries have been canceled for the main and ART ORs. In-patient services will remain open.

The MUSC University campus and outpatient clinics will be closed Thursday. Hospitals will remain open. MUSC classes on the Charleston peninsula are canceled for Wednesday. Only essential university personnel should report to work. MUSC Health ambulatory clinics will be closed. University buildings, including the library and MUSC Wellness Center, will be closed. The Ashley River Tower Pharmacy and University Hospital Pharmacy will be open with reduced staffing during normal business hours on Wednesday, and ambulatory pharmacists will be on site to help with discharges or staff needs after hours. The Rutledge Tower Operating Room will be closed Thursday. All outpatient surgeries have been canceled for the main and ART ORs. In-patient services will remain open. NORTHWOOD ACADEMY : Closed Thursday.

: Closed Thursday. NORTHWOODS MALL: Closed Thursday. The mall plans to reopen Friday at 10 a.m.

Closed Thursday. The mall plans to reopen Friday at 10 a.m. OLD SOUTH CARRIAGE COMPANY : Closed Thursday.

: Closed Thursday. ORANGEBURG-CALHOUN TECHNICAL COLLEGE: Closed Thursday.

Closed Thursday. PALMETTO CARRIAGE WORKS : Closed Thursday.

: Closed Thursday. PALMETTO CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Closed Thursday and Friday. PALMETTO DIGESTIVE HEALTH SPECIALISTS: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday PALMETTO INFUSION SERVICES: North Charleston Office will be Closed Wednesday

North Charleston Office will be Closed Wednesday PATRIOTS POINT NAVAL & MARITIME MUSEUM: Closed Thursday. They hope to reopen Friday.

Closed Thursday. They hope to reopen Friday. PLAYHOUSE DAYCARE: Closed Thursday.

Closed Thursday. RIVERPOINTE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY & PRESCHOOL: Closed Thursday

Closed Thursday ROPER ST FRANCIS : All three Roper St. Francis hospitals and our freestanding Emergency Rooms will remain open Thursday. All Roper St. Francis Physician Partners offices, including Express Cares, will remain closed Thursday morning. We hope to reopen all practices and Express Cares by 1 p.m. but will make a final determination in the morning. Roper St. Francis Physician Partners offices are expected to resume normal operations by Friday. Cardiac rehab services at Roper Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital will be closed on Thursday and will reopen with normal hours on Friday. Outpatient diagnostic procedures will resume at noon on Thursday. If you have an appointment, you can call Thursday 843-402-5000 or a Roper St. Francis representative will call you.

: All three Roper St. Francis hospitals and our freestanding Emergency Rooms will remain open Thursday. All Roper St. Francis Physician Partners offices, including Express Cares, will remain closed Thursday morning. We hope to reopen all practices and Express Cares by 1 p.m. but will make a final determination in the morning. Roper St. Francis Physician Partners offices are expected to resume normal operations by Friday. Cardiac rehab services at Roper Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital will be closed on Thursday and will reopen with normal hours on Friday. Outpatient diagnostic procedures will resume at noon on Thursday. If you have an appointment, you can call Thursday 843-402-5000 or a Roper St. Francis representative will call you. SC FAITH A&M COLLEGE: Closed Thursday through Monday.

Closed Thursday through Monday. SC WORKS: All Tri-County SC Works will be closed Thursday.

All Tri-County SC Works will be closed Thursday. SEA ISLAND COMPREHENSIVE DAY CARE HOME HEALTH AND CARE AT HOME : Closed on Thursday

: Closed on Thursday SOUTH CAROLINA COMMISSION ON HIGHER EDUCATION: Meetings schedule for Thursday are canceled.

Meetings schedule for Thursday are canceled. SOUTH CAROLINA PORTS: Opening set for 10 a.m. Thursday

Opening set for 10 a.m. Thursday SOCIAL SECURITY OFFICES : Charleston, Walterboro, Beaufort offices closed Thursday.

: Charleston, Walterboro, Beaufort offices closed Thursday. SOUTH CAROLINA AQUARIUM : The South Carolina Aquarium will be closed Thursday.

: The South Carolina Aquarium will be closed Thursday. ST. JAMES AME CHILDCARE SUMMERVILLE - Closed Thursday.

- Closed Thursday. ST. JAMES DAY SCHOOL: Closed Thursday.

Closed Thursday. ST. LUKE CHILDREN'S CENTER SUMMERVILLE: Closed Thursday

Closed Thursday STATE GOVERNMENT OFFICES: State government offices in Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester and Colleton County are closed Thursday. State offices in Georgetown County open at 11 a.m., state offices in Beaufort County open at noon and state offices in Williamsburg County operate on a two-hour delay.

State government offices in Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester and Colleton County are closed Thursday. State offices in Georgetown County open at 11 a.m., state offices in Beaufort County open at noon and state offices in Williamsburg County operate on a two-hour delay. SUMMERVILLE ENDOSCOPY CENTER: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Closed Thursday and Friday. TERRACE THEATER: The Charleston screening of "Menashe" has been rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 8

The Charleston screening of "Menashe" has been rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 8 USC SALKEHATCHIE CAMPUSES IN ALLENDALE AND WALTERBORO: Closed Thursday.

Closed Thursday. VA MEDICAL CENTER : The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center outpatient clinics at the downtown campus and VA’s clinics in Hinesville, Goose Creek, Beaufort, Savannah and Myrtle Beach, and the Trident Annex will be closed for patient appointments on Wednesday and Thursday. The Charleston VAMC’s inpatient services and Emergency Department will be open throughout the storm. Essential personnel should report as scheduled. All non-essential staff should report to work on Friday.

: The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center outpatient clinics at the downtown campus and VA’s clinics in Hinesville, Goose Creek, Beaufort, Savannah and Myrtle Beach, and the Trident Annex will be closed for patient appointments on Wednesday and Thursday. The Charleston VAMC’s inpatient services and Emergency Department will be open throughout the storm. Essential personnel should report as scheduled. All non-essential staff should report to work on Friday. CITY OF WALTERBORO: City offices closed Thursday and will reopen noon Friday.

City offices closed Thursday and will reopen noon Friday. WC CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: Closed Thursday

Closed Thursday WILLIAM-RANDOLPH CHRISTIAN PREPARATORY SCHOOL: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Closed Thursday and Friday. WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed Thursday and Friday. School will resume Monday on a two-hour delay.

Closed Thursday and Friday. School will resume Monday on a two-hour delay. WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY GOVERNMENT: Offices closed on Thursday.

Offices closed on Thursday. WILLIAMSBURG TECHNICAL COLLEGE: Williamsburg Technical College will be closed Thursday and Friday. Check the college's website for registration information.

