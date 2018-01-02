THE LIST: Weather-related closing and cancellations for Wednesday

School districts are monitoring weather conditions and will decide about Wednesday's schedules Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Raycom)

The following weather-related closings and cancellations have been announced for Wednesday because of the possibility of wintry weather.

Live 5 News meteorologist Bill Walsh expects the precipitation to start as a mix of sleet and rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning and then turn into snow as the day goes on. Between two and three inches of snow is possible as an average, but that number could fluctuate depending on the track of the storm.

This list will be updated as additional school districts or businesses announce changes to their operating hours. Check back often for updates.

ACADEMY AT EL-SHADDAI: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday ADDLESTONE HEBREW ACADEMY: Will be closed Wednesday.

Will be closed Wednesday. AGING GRACEFULLY SENIOR CARE CENTERS: Closed Wednesday.

Closed Wednesday. ASHLEY RIVER BAPTIST CHILD DEVELOPMENT: Closed Wednesday.

Closed Wednesday. ASHLEY RIVER BAPTIST CHURCH: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday BEAUFORT COUNTY: County offices will be closed Wednesday.

County offices will be closed Wednesday. BERKELEY COUNTY: State offices will be closed Wednesday

State offices will be closed Wednesday BERKELEY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: District offices will be closed Wednesday. Berkeley County students are on a winter break until next week. Teachers are scheduled to return to school on Monday, while students don't return until the following day.

District offices will be closed Wednesday. Berkeley County students are on a winter break until next week. Teachers are scheduled to return to school on Monday, while students don't return until the following day. BISHOP ENGLAND HIGH SCHOOL: Bishop England High School has announced their basketball game against Academic Magnet Wednesday has been canceled.

Bishop England High School has announced their basketball game against Academic Magnet Wednesday has been canceled. BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA: Will suspend operations for first shift on Wednesday.

Will suspend operations for first shift on Wednesday. BOONE HALL PLANTATION: Closed on Wednesday. We plan to re-open on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. unless stated otherwise.

Closed on Wednesday. We plan to re-open on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. unless stated otherwise. CHARLES PINCKNEY NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE: Closed Wednesday.

Closed Wednesday. CHARLES WEBB CENTER: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday CHARLESTON ALLERGY & ASTHMA: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday CHARLESTON CARRIAGE WORKS: Charleston Carriage Works will close early on Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday.

Charleston Carriage Works will close early on Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday. CHARLESTON COSMETOLOGY INSTITUTE : Closed Wednesday

: Closed Wednesday CHARLESTON COUNTY: State offices will be closed Wednesday. Charleston County government offices will move to OPCON 4 at 5 p.m. Tuesday. All county government offices will be closed Wednesday.

State offices will be closed Wednesday. Charleston County government offices will move to OPCON 4 at 5 p.m. Tuesday. All county government offices will be closed Wednesday. CHARLESTON COUNTY COURTS: The Charleston County Judicial Center and magistrate courts will be closed Wednesday. There will be a bond court session at 2 p.m.

The Charleston County Judicial Center and magistrate courts will be closed Wednesday. There will be a bond court session at 2 p.m. CHARLESTON COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: All branches closed Wednesday. All library programs are canceled and all meeting rooms will be closed. Book drops will be unavailable while branches are closed.

All branches closed Wednesday. All library programs are canceled and all meeting rooms will be closed. Book drops will be unavailable while branches are closed. CHARLESTON COUNTY RECYCLING: Curbside recycling will not be collected Wednesday. Curbside recycling will be delayed by two days due to the New Year’s holiday and impending winter weather. Recycling convenience centers and the Bees Ferry Landfill will be closed on Wednesday.

Curbside recycling will not be collected Wednesday. Curbside recycling will be delayed by two days due to the New Year’s holiday and impending winter weather. Recycling convenience centers and the Bees Ferry Landfill will be closed on Wednesday. CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT : CCSD schools will be closed Wednesday, which was planned as a teacher workday. District schools and buildings will reopen Thursday at 10 a.m. and teachers should report as soon as road conditions are safe. Students will now return to school from winter break on a normal schedule Friday.

: CCSD schools will be closed Wednesday, which was planned as a teacher workday. District schools and buildings will reopen Thursday at 10 a.m. and teachers should report as soon as road conditions are safe. Students will now return to school from winter break on a normal schedule Friday. CHARLESTON DEVELOPMENT ACADEMY: Both campuses will be closed Wednesday.

Both campuses will be closed Wednesday. CHARLESTON ENDOSCOPY CENTER : Closed Wednesday.

: Closed Wednesday. CHARLESTON GASTROENTEROLOGY SPECIALISTS : Closed Wednesday

: Closed Wednesday CHARLESTON HEMATOLOGY ONCOLOGY ASSOCIATES: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday CHARLESTON SCHOOL OF LAW: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday CHARLESTON SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY : CSU will be closed Wednesday and is expected to reopen at noon Thursday. The women's basketball game Tuesday at 7 p.m. will proceed as scheduled. All campus events scheduled for Wednesday are also canceled.

: CSU will be closed Wednesday and is expected to reopen at noon Thursday. The women's basketball game Tuesday at 7 p.m. will proceed as scheduled. All campus events scheduled for Wednesday are also canceled. CHARLESTON SURGERY CENTER: Closed Wednesday.

Closed Wednesday. CHARLESTON WATER SYSTEM: Closed Wednesday.

Closed Wednesday. CHILDREN'S DISCOVERY CENTERS - Both locations closed Wednesday.

- Both locations closed Wednesday. CITY OF CHARLESTON: Offices closed Wednesday

Offices closed Wednesday THE CITADEL: The Citadel campus will be closed Wednesday. All campus activities for Wednesday are canceled.

The Citadel campus will be closed Wednesday. All campus activities for Wednesday are canceled. COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON: The College of Charleston will be closed Wednesday. Only faculty and staff members identified by their supervisors as essential personnel should report to the downtown campus Wednesday. Residence halls will open as scheduled at noon on Wednesday for move-in. Food services will be limited Wednesday: Only Liberty Street Fresh Foods Company will be open starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Orientation sessions originally scheduled for Thursday and Friday will now only take place on Friday. Because of the change in orientation sessions, students may elect to move in on Thursday at noon. The STEP workshop for returning students scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled and the activities will be rescheduled.

The College of Charleston will be closed Wednesday. Only faculty and staff members identified by their supervisors as essential personnel should report to the downtown campus Wednesday. Residence halls will open as scheduled at noon on Wednesday for move-in. Food services will be limited Wednesday: Only Liberty Street Fresh Foods Company will be open starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Orientation sessions originally scheduled for Thursday and Friday will now only take place on Friday. Because of the change in orientation sessions, students may elect to move in on Thursday at noon. The STEP workshop for returning students scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled and the activities will be rescheduled. COLLETON COUNTY: Colleton County government offices will be closed Wednesday.

Colleton County government offices will be closed Wednesday. COLLETON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Colleton County School district school will be closed Wednesday.

Colleton County School district school will be closed Wednesday. DAODAS CHARLESTON CENTER: Opioid Treatment Program will be extending dosing hours Tuesday until 6 p.m. to provide take-home medication for Wednesday and Thursday. The clinic will resume normal business hours on Friday. All outpatient services, including Adolescent Services and ADSAP, are canceled for Wednesday.

Opioid Treatment Program will be extending dosing hours Tuesday until 6 p.m. to provide take-home medication for Wednesday and Thursday. The clinic will resume normal business hours on Friday. All outpatient services, including Adolescent Services and ADSAP, are canceled for Wednesday. DERMATOLOGY & LASER CENTER OF CHARLESTON: Both locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Both locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. DISABILITIES BOARD OF CHARLESTON COUNTY: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday EAST COOPER COMMUNITY OUTREACH: Closed Wednesday

DORCHESTER COUNTY: Administrative Offices, County Circuit, Family and Magistrate Courts will be closed on Wednesday. The Dorchester County Emergency Operations Center will move to OPCON 4 at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Administrative Offices, County Circuit, Family and Magistrate Courts will be closed on Wednesday. The Dorchester County Emergency Operations Center will move to OPCON 4 at 5 p.m. Tuesday. DORCHESTER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 2 : DD2 schools will be closed Wednesday.

: DD2 schools will be closed Wednesday. DORCHESTER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 4: DD4 school will be closed Wednesday.

DD4 school will be closed Wednesday. EAST COOPER COMMUNITY OUTREACH: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday EDMONDSTON-ALSTON HOUSE: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday FIREFLY DISTILLERY: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday FIRST BAPTIST CEDC: First Baptist CEDC in Moncks Corner will be closed Wednesday.

First Baptist CEDC in Moncks Corner will be closed Wednesday. FLORENCE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT FIVE: All schools will operate under a half-day schedule. Elementary schools will release at 11:15 a.m. and middle and high schools will release at noon.

All schools will operate under a half-day schedule. Elementary schools will release at 11:15 a.m. and middle and high schools will release at noon. FOLLY BEACH: The City of Folly Beach administrative offices (City Hall) will be closed Wednesday. Folly Beach Public Safety’s non-emergency line: 843-588-2433 or 911 in an emergency.

The City of Folly Beach administrative offices (City Hall) will be closed Wednesday. Folly Beach Public Safety’s non-emergency line: 843-588-2433 or 911 in an emergency. FORT SUMTER NATIONAL MONUMENT: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday GEORGETOWN COUNTY PARKS & RECREATION : Georgetown Co. Parks & Recreation programs (including youth basketball) scheduled for noon or later on Wednesday are canceled.

: Georgetown Co. Parks & Recreation programs (including youth basketball) scheduled for noon or later on Wednesday are canceled. GEORGETOWN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday GERMAIN DERMATOLOGY: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday GOOSE CREEK: All City of Goose Creek offices, including Municipal Court, will be closed on Wednesday. The Goose Creek Community Center and Crowfield Golf Club will also be closed. The city is planning to re-open on Thursday. Trash pick-up scheduled for Wednesday will now take place on Thursday; and trash pick-up for Thursday and Friday will remain unchanged.

All City of Goose Creek offices, including Municipal Court, will be closed on Wednesday. The Goose Creek Community Center and Crowfield Golf Club will also be closed. The city is planning to re-open on Thursday. Trash pick-up scheduled for Wednesday will now take place on Thursday; and trash pick-up for Thursday and Friday will remain unchanged. GRACEFUL EMBRACE: The Graceful Embrace developmental day program in Ladson will be closed Wednesday.

The Graceful Embrace developmental day program in Ladson will be closed Wednesday. HAPPY FACES CHILD CARE: Closed Wednesday.

Closed Wednesday. HARBOR LAKE PRESCHOOL: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday HOLY TRINITY: Due to the freezing rain and snow forecast for Wednesday, January 3, all classes and after school activities at Holy Trinity Classical Christian School will be canceled. School will resume on Thursday, January 4.

Due to the freezing rain and snow forecast for Wednesday, January 3, all classes and after school activities at Holy Trinity Classical Christian School will be canceled. School will resume on Thursday, January 4. HOLY TRINITY GREEK ORTHODOX : On 30 Race St. activities will be cancelled Wed & Thurs.

: On 30 Race St. activities will be cancelled Wed & Thurs. HOPE CENTER: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday ISLE OF PALMS: Operations will move to OPCON 4 at 5 p.m. Tuesday. City offices and the Recreation Center will be closed Wednesday. Emergency personnel will be on duty. The IOP Police non-emergency number is 843-886-6522.

Operations will move to OPCON 4 at 5 p.m. Tuesday. City offices and the Recreation Center will be closed Wednesday. Emergency personnel will be on duty. The IOP Police non-emergency number is 843-886-6522. JAMES ISLAND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: Closed Wednesday.

Closed Wednesday. JOHNS ISLAND EARLY CHILDHOOD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: Closed Wednesday.

Closed Wednesday. JOINT BASE CHARLESTON: Joint Base Charleston will be closed for normal operations beginning 6 a.m. Wednesday. Installation gates will remain open to vehicle traffic. All emergency personnel and watchstanders should contact their chain of command for reporting instructions. The 628th Medical Group will have no medical services available starting Wednesday. To reschedule appointments after Wednesday, please call 843-963-6880. For urgent care, please call TRICARE's Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRICARE, Option 1. The Naval Health Clinic Charleston and Weapons Station Veteran's Affairs clinics will be closed Wednesday. Patients with appointments scheduled for Wednesday will be called by NHCC staff Thursday to reschedule. We encourage any patients who have not received a call from NHCC staff by Friday to call NHCC's Central Appointments Line at 843-794-6221 to reschedule. For urgent care, please call TRICARE's Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRICARE, Option 1. All primary customer service-based facilities will be closed on Joint Base Charleston to include the Child Development Center and ID card offices. The Weapons Station Galley will be open for normal hours with a limited menu. The Exchanges, Shoppettes and Commissaries will be closed however, the Shoppette gas pumps will be available for unattended use. Base members should ensure they have adequate food and water in storage for the next 48 hours, since many off-base businesses may be affected as well. Base personnel and residents should expect reduced emergency response times for things like power outages and traffic incidents.

Joint Base Charleston will be closed for normal operations beginning 6 a.m. Wednesday. Installation gates will remain open to vehicle traffic. All emergency personnel and watchstanders should contact their chain of command for reporting instructions. The 628th Medical Group will have no medical services available starting Wednesday. To reschedule appointments after Wednesday, please call 843-963-6880. For urgent care, please call TRICARE's Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRICARE, Option 1. The Naval Health Clinic Charleston and Weapons Station Veteran's Affairs clinics will be closed Wednesday. Patients with appointments scheduled for Wednesday will be called by NHCC staff Thursday to reschedule. We encourage any patients who have not received a call from NHCC staff by Friday to call NHCC's Central Appointments Line at 843-794-6221 to reschedule. For urgent care, please call TRICARE's Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRICARE, Option 1. All primary customer service-based facilities will be closed on Joint Base Charleston to include the Child Development Center and ID card offices. The Weapons Station Galley will be open for normal hours with a limited menu. The Exchanges, Shoppettes and Commissaries will be closed however, the Shoppette gas pumps will be available for unattended use. Base members should ensure they have adequate food and water in storage for the next 48 hours, since many off-base businesses may be affected as well. Base personnel and residents should expect reduced emergency response times for things like power outages and traffic incidents. TOWN OF KIAWAH MUNICIPAL CENTER: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday TOWN OF MT. PLEASANT: Facilities closed on Wednesday. Municipal court closed and all cases will be rescheduled. The court office will send out notification via mail with a new date and time. Garbage pickup will not happen Wednesday.

LITTLE FISH PRESCHOOL ACADEMY: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday LITTLE PEOPLE BIG WORLD ACADEMY: Will close at noon on Wednesday.

Will close at noon on Wednesday. LOWCOUNTRY CARDIOLOGY ASSOCIATION : Closed Wednesday

: Closed Wednesday LOWCOUNTRY COIN CLUB - Meeting canceled Wednesday.

- Meeting canceled Wednesday. LOWCOUNTRY FOOD BANK : The food bank will be closed Wednesday and there will be no volunteer opportunities available.

: The food bank will be closed Wednesday and there will be no volunteer opportunities available. LOWCOUNTRY LEARNERS PRE-SCHOOL: Lowcountry Learners Pre-school in Mount Pleasant will be closed Wednesday.

Lowcountry Learners Pre-school in Mount Pleasant will be closed Wednesday. LOWCOUNTRY REGIONAL EMS COUNCIL: Courses at all sites will be canceled Wednesday and Thursday. The office will be closed on Wednesday

Courses at all sites will be canceled Wednesday and Thursday. The office will be closed on Wednesday LOWCOUNTRY SENIOR CENTER : The Lowcountry Senior Center on James Island will be closed Wednesday. The center will post its plan for Thursday on its Facebook page as soon as they are available.

: The Lowcountry Senior Center on James Island will be closed Wednesday. The center will post its plan for Thursday on its Facebook page as soon as they are available. MAGNOLIA DERMATOLOGY: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday MEALS ON WHEELS: Will not be delivering Wednesday.

Will not be delivering Wednesday. MOUNT PLEASANT RECREATION DEPARTMENT: Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday MUSC: The MUSC University campus and outpatient clinics will be closed on Wednesday. Hospitals will remain open. MUSC classes on the Charleston peninsula are canceled for Wednesday. Only essential university personnel should report to work. MUSC Health ambulatory clinics will be closed. University buildings, including the library and MUSC Wellness Center, will be closed. The Ashley River Tower Pharmacy and University Hospital Pharmacy will be open with reduced staffing during normal business hours on Wednesday, and ambulatory pharmacists will be on site to help with discharges or staff needs after hours. The Rutledge Tower Operating Room will be closed Wednesday. All outpatient surgeries have been canceled for the main and ART ORs. In-patient services will remain open.

The MUSC University campus and outpatient clinics will be closed on Wednesday. Hospitals will remain open. MUSC classes on the Charleston peninsula are canceled for Wednesday. Only essential university personnel should report to work. MUSC Health ambulatory clinics will be closed. University buildings, including the library and MUSC Wellness Center, will be closed. The Ashley River Tower Pharmacy and University Hospital Pharmacy will be open with reduced staffing during normal business hours on Wednesday, and ambulatory pharmacists will be on site to help with discharges or staff needs after hours. The Rutledge Tower Operating Room will be closed Wednesday. All outpatient surgeries have been canceled for the main and ART ORs. In-patient services will remain open. MIDDLETON PLACE: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday NORTH CHARLESTON HOUSING AUTHORITY: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday NORTH CHARLESTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH LEARNING CENTER: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday NORTHWOOD ACADEMY : School and extracurricular activities are canceled Wednesday. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and make a decision regarding Thursday’s schedule as early as possible on Wednesday, and parents will be notified by email and through media.

: School and extracurricular activities are canceled Wednesday. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and make a decision regarding Thursday’s schedule as early as possible on Wednesday, and parents will be notified by email and through media. OLD SOUTH CARRIAGE COMPANY : Old South Carriage Company will close early on Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday.

: Old South Carriage Company will close early on Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday. ORANGEBURG-CALHOUN TECHNICAL COLLEGE: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday PALMETTO CARRIAGE WORKS : Palmetto Carriage Works will close early on Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday.

: Palmetto Carriage Works will close early on Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday. PALMETTO CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday PALMETTO DIGESTIVE HEALTH SPECIALISTS: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday PALMETTO INFUSION SERVICES: North Charleston Office will be Closed Wednesday

North Charleston Office will be Closed Wednesday PATRIOTS POINT NAVEL & MARITIME MUSEUM: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday PHC HEALTHCARE : PHC Healthcare, Home Health, PHC Medical Sales and PHC Pharmaceutical on James Island will be closed Wednesday

: PHC Healthcare, Home Health, PHC Medical Sales and PHC Pharmaceutical on James Island will be closed Wednesday PLAYHOUSE DAYCARE: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday RIVERPOINTE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY & PRESCHOOL: Closed Wednesday.

Closed Wednesday. SC WORKS: All Tri-County SC Works will be closed Wednesday.

All Tri-County SC Works will be closed Wednesday. SOCIAL SECURITY OFFICES : Charleston, Walterboro, Beaufort offices closed Wednesday.

: Charleston, Walterboro, Beaufort offices closed Wednesday. SOUTH CAROLINA AQUARIUM : The South Carolina Aquarium will be closed Wednesday.

: The South Carolina Aquarium will be closed Wednesday. SPORTSMAN BOATS MFG : Closed on Wednesday

: Closed on Wednesday ST JAMES AME CHILDCARE SUMMERVILLE - Closed Wednesday

- Closed Wednesday STATE GOVERNMENT OFFICES: Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester closed Wednesday.

Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester closed Wednesday. STEPPING STONE CHILD CARE: Stepping Stone Child Care in North Charleston will be closed Wednesday.

Stepping Stone Child Care in North Charleston will be closed Wednesday. STRATFORD HIGH SCHOOL: All sporting events scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled.

All sporting events scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled. SUMMERVILLE ENDOSCOPY CENTER: Closed Wednesday

Closed Wednesday TERRACE THEATER: The Charleston screening of "Menashe" has been rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 8

The Charleston screening of "Menashe" has been rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 8 US DEPT OF STATE : At Old Naval Base in N. Charleston. Closed tomorrow.

: At Old Naval Base in N. Charleston. Closed tomorrow. U.S. ARMY CORPS of ENGINEERS: Closed on Wednesday

Closed on Wednesday VA MEDICAL CENTER : The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center outpatient clinics at the downtown campus and VA’s clinics in Hinesville, Goose Creek, Beaufort, Savannah and Myrtle Beach, and the Trident Annex will be closed for patient appointments on Wednesday, Jan. 3 through noon on Thursday, Jan. 4 due to projected inclement winter weather. The Charleston VAMC’s inpatient services and Emergency Department will be open throughout the storm. Essential personnel should report as scheduled. All non-essential staff should report to work at noon on Thursday, Jan 4.

: The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center outpatient clinics at the downtown campus and VA’s clinics in Hinesville, Goose Creek, Beaufort, Savannah and Myrtle Beach, and the Trident Annex will be closed for patient appointments on Wednesday, Jan. 3 through noon on Thursday, Jan. 4 due to projected inclement winter weather. The Charleston VAMC’s inpatient services and Emergency Department will be open throughout the storm. Essential personnel should report as scheduled. All non-essential staff should report to work at noon on Thursday, Jan 4. WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch which will begin Wednesday morning and last through Wednesday evening.

Lowcountry school leaders monitoring weather to decide on schedules

Children and parents alike across the Lowcountry are waiting to hear how potential winter weather will affect their schedules on Wednesday.

District leaders for several districts will have to determine whether their students will return from winter break as forecasts call for up to a few inches of snow or a wintry mix for the area.

Georgetown County students returned from winter break Tuesday. District officials say they are closely monitoring the weather through briefings from their respective counties and the National Weather Service. No decisions have yet been made for Wednesday.

Students in Williamsburg County are scheduled to return to the classrooms from their winter break Wednesday. Teachers returned Tuesday, according to the district's calendar.

The College of Charleston is also monitoring weather conditions, spokesman Mike Robertson said. The college will notify the campus community later Tuesday about any changes to operating hours and work schedules. Spring semester classes are set to resume Monday.

Click here to download the free Live 5 News and First Alert Weather apps. Users will receive alerts on the Live 5 News app as school districts release schedule updates.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.