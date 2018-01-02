Carriage horse OK after slipping, falling on black ice

A carriage horse is recovering after slipping on a patch of black ice Tuesday morning, its owner says.

The horse, Abbapoola, fell during a carriage tour at approximately 10:45 a.m., according to a statement from Palmetto Carriage Works.

The horse slipped on a patch of ice along Market Street according to city of Charleston spokesman Jack O'Toole.

"He walked back to the Big Red Barn and is doing very well," Palmetto Carriage Works spokesperson Victoria Moore said in a statement. "We are taking all proper precautions. Abbapoola has been looked over by a veterinarian and has received a clean bill of health."

After the horse slipped, he remained on the ground until staff arrived to unharness him and help him up from the ice, Moore said.

The city has closed two carriage tour zones as a result and is now inspecting all other zones for safety. O'Toole said the horse will not resume tours until cleared by a vet.

Moore said the company will ensure that Abbapoola is feeling 100 percent before returning to work.

On Tuesday afternoon, three carriage companies announced they would close early and remain closed on Wednesday.

An official report from the city will be released after an investigation.

