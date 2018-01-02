Carriage companies to close early Tuesday, suspend operations Wednesday

Three Charleston carriage tour companies said they would close early Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday because of winter weather. (Source: Live 5)

Three downtown carriage companies said they would close early Tuesday and suspend operations on Wednesday because of the possibility of wintry weather.

Charleston Carriage Works, Old South Carriage Company, and Palmetto Carriage Works, all members of Charleston C.A.R.E.S., will be closed on Wednesday, spokesman Tyler Jones said.

The announcement came after a Charleston Carriage Works horse slipped Tuesday morning on black ice near Market Street during a tour. The horse, identified as Abbapoola, was said to have been given a clean bill of health by a veterinarian.

In the interest of keeping carriage animals safe during the frigid temperatures and impending winter weather, all three members of Charleston C.A.R.E.S. (@PalmettoTours, @OldSouthCHS, Charleston Carriage Works) will voluntarily suspend operations tomorrow and close early today. pic.twitter.com/SZs7PKhDij — Charleston CARES (@CARESCharleston) January 2, 2018

The three companies formed Charleston C.A.R.E.S., which stands for Carriage Association for Responsible Equine Safety, in 2017 to promote and advocate for the highest standards of care for horses and mules in Charleston's horse carriage industry, Jones said.

