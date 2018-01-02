Charleston Battery re-signs Nico Rittmeyer

Charleston Battery have re-signed 24 year-old midfielder Nico Rittmeyer for the 2018 season, pending USSF and USL approval.

Rittmeyer appeared in 13 matches during his rookie season with the Battery in 2017 and made his first professional start against Orlando City B on September 23 at Orlando City Stadium.

Prior to joining the Battery, Rittmeyer played three years at College of Charleston where he led the team in scoring, served as team captain for two seasons, and earned All Conference honors twice. The Savannah, Georgia native spent his freshman year at University of North Carolina before transferring to College of Charleston for the remainder of his collegiate career.

Rittmeyer played his entire youth career with the SC Battery Academy before going on to college. Rittmeyer has also spent time with the Battery's PDL affiliate, South Georgia Tormenta.



Rittmeyer joins Taylor Mueller, Jarad van Schaik, Joe Kuzminsky, Kotaro Higashi, Tah Brian Anunga, Skylar Thomas, Quinton Griffith, Neveal Hackshaw, Ataulla Guerra, and Ian Svantesson on the Battery's current 2018 roster.