Lowcountry Showcase HS Basketball event coming to Porter-Gaud

High profile event organizer Phenom Hoop Report is bringing a nationally recognized day of basketball games to Porter Gaud in Charleston, South Carolina. Phenom’s Low Country Showcase will take place on January 6 and will feature five (5) Charleston area teams and five (5) of the best teams from around the Carolinas.

Charleston is a talent rich area who appreciates good athletics and basketball. Phenom Hoop Report is a national high school basketball event organizer, built on a platform of bringing exposure to all the kids playing in each event. Phenom’s Low Country Showcase will bring an incredibly high level of basketball to one of the most beautiful areas in the country.

The eyes of college coaches and media across the country will be glued to the results. Rightfully so, Phenom’s Low Country Showcase has earned that recognition with prospects of this young event who are committed to and/or hold offers from the likes of South Carolina, Clemson, Vanderbilt, Xavier, Yale, Oral Roberts, Texas, Georgia Tech, Charleston Southern, and many others.

Not only are elite players in this event, but great teams will be playing as well. The competition should be stiff as last season Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach (SCISA 2A) made it to their division’s state championship game. Last week Garner won national holiday tournament John Wall Invitational and last season Porter Gaud (SCISA 3A) won their second consecutive state championship. Aiken has jumped out to a 9-1 record this year while Mt Zion currently sits at 12-2.

Schedule

12 PM Oceanside Collegiate Vs. Christian Academy

130 PM Goose Creek Vs. Stall

3 PM First Baptist Vs. Aiken

430 PM Lakewood Vs. Garner

6 PM Porter Gaud Vs. Mt Zion