Charleston burglary suspect sought by police

Charleston Police released a photo of a man they want in connection with a December burglary.

Oran Alex Lapriest Parker is wanted for first-degree burglary and petit larceny, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

The charges are in connection with a burglary that occurred at a home on Kennedy Court on Dec. 21, police say.

Anyone with information on Parker's whereabouts is asked to call the on-duty central detective at 843-74307200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

