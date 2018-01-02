What you need to know to protect your home from frozen pipes

Lowcountry plumbers had their phones ringing off the hook Tuesday with the cold temperatures having an impact on pipes and water heaters.



“It’s been hectic, we’ve received call after call,” Charleston Roto Rooter Head Plumber Ron Parslow said.



With so many pipes freezing, it’s important to know what you can do to make sure it doesn’t happen in your home, and to make sure you don’t wake up to dry faucets.



“Drip your faucets, it’s the best you can do, and it’s too late to do anything else,” Parslow said.



Parslow said you should drip your faucets both outside and inside, and make sure to turn both hot and cold water on.



The water stream should be about the width of a pencil Parslow said, and you should leave it on all night.



“Let your faucets drip. Outside faucets are the best to let drip. Because they’re going to freeze first and your inside faucets you can drip your tub and a kitchen sink,” said Parslow.



The Red Cross said on its website to keep your garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in your garage. The organization also advises you to keep your kitchen and bathroom cabinets doors open.



If you wake up and your pipes are frozen, Parslow said there are a few things you can try to do.



“Get your hair dryer as long as it’s set on a high setting and you can warm things up, if you can get a space heater and put it on something that will warm it up,” said Parslow.



The Red Cross said you can apply heat until the water pressure is restored, and keep your faucet open to running water can assist in melting the ice.



Parslow said the biggest thing you can do, is to just keep your faucets trickling.



