Charleston International Airport runways remain closed because of icy conditions

The winter storm that hit the Lowcountry Wednesday is still effecting air travel

The runways at Charleston International Airport have been closed since roughly midday on Wednesday. No flight operations are permitted until the Air Force determines the runways are safe for aircraft and passengers.

Airport spokeswoman Charlene Gunnells says the runways will be assessed Thursday morning to determine when normal operations can resume.

All Southwest flights are cancelled Thursday and all American flights before 3 p.m. are cancelled as well according to Gunnells. Delta flights are cancelled prior to 12:45 p.m.

The airport is asking passengers to contact their respective airline before coming to Charleston International. Updated flight information can be found here.

