No flights in or out of Charleston International Airport until Saturday at earliest

Airport officials say the earliest flights will resume at the Charleston International Airport is Saturday.

No flights have taken off from or landed at the airport since the winter storm hit the Lowcountry Wednesday.

Paul Campbell, the executive director and CEO of the Charleston Aviation Authority, said the effects of the winter storms are still evident on the runways.

Plowing began Friday afternoon and crews are working hard to clear the runways of moisture. He says he's hopeful the airport will be back fully operating Saturday but says no matter what, safety will remain the number one priority.

"We both want to get those runways open as quickly as we can but we want to do it in a safe manner," Campbell said. "We want to land a plane and have one take off without putting anyone at risk."

The runways at Charleston International Airport have been closed since roughly midday on Wednesday. No flight operations are permitted until the Air Force determines the runways are safe for aircraft and passengers.

Joint Base Charleston and Airport Operations are regularly monitoring pavement conditions and are committed to resuming flight operations as soon as it is safe to do so, he said.

The airport is asking passengers to contact their respective airline before coming to the airport. Updated flight information can be found here.

If you have a flight that has been canceled, the airport is asking you call your airline about rebooking.

