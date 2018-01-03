Charleston International Airport runways closed because of icy conditions

The winter storm approaching the Lowcountry is also effecting local air travel.

The Charleston International Airport says runways have been closed by Joint Base Charleston. No flight operations are permitted until the Air Force determines the runways are safe for aircraft and passengers.

A check of the boards Tuesday morning showed 23 arrivals flights and 23 departing flights cancelled on Wednesday as of 7 a.m.

Southwest Flights to Chicago Midway and Baltimore Wednesday morning as well as departing flights to Ft. Lauderdale and Miami were just a few that showed cancellations.

The airport is asking passengers to contact their respective airline before coming to Charleston International. Updated flight information can be found here.

