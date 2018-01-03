SLED investigating officer-involved shooting at N. Charleston gas station

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is now investigating after multiple agencies responded to an officer involved shooting in North Charleston Wednesday morning.

Shots were exchanged between officers and suspects at the Spinx gas station in the 4800 block of Ashley Phosphate Road according to Deputy Chief David Cheatle of the North Charleston police department. Officers initially responded to a distress call and witnessed an armed robbery in progress.

Two suspects were then taken into custody at the store and one was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident. No one else was injured, Cheatle said.

The suspects involved matched the descriptions of an armed robbery call earlier Wednesday morning at the Circle K in the 7500 block of Dorchester Road according to Cheatle.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

