FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lowcountry bridges, roads closing because of ice

A car overturned on Highway 61 Wednesday morning as ice patches were being reported across the area. (Source: Live 5)

Freezing rain has begun falling in the Lowcountry which is causing slick roads. Bridges in the Lowcountry have begun to close as a result.

Live 5 News meteorologists expect the freezing rain to change over to snow this afternoon. Areas of the Lowcountry could experience anywhere from three to six inches of snow Wednesday.

Please check this list frequently for the latest road and bridge closures:

52 CONNECTOR OVER I-526: Closed.

ASHLEY PHOSPHATE AT I-26: Closed.

ASHLEY RIVER BRIDGE: Northbound lanes are closed.

AZALEA ROAD/I-26 OVERPASS: Closed.

BEN SAWYER BRIDGE: Closed

BERLIN G. MEYERS PARKWAY: Closed from Gahagan Road to E. 3rd South Street due to snow accumulation

ELLIS CREEK BRIDGE: Closed

FOLLY CREEK BRIDGE: Closed.

FOLLY RIVER BRIDGE: Closed.

GLENN McCONNELL PARKWAY: All lanes closed at CSX Crossing because of flooding. Blocked at Mary Ader towards Bees Ferry.

HWY 17 AT RED TOP: All lanes closed due to overturned gas truck

HWY. 17 OFFRAMP TO HWY. 61: Flooding on the roadway, exercise caution.

I-26 ON RAMP TO RAVENEL BRIDGE: Closed

I-526 at I-26: All ramps closed.

I-526: All lanes closed from US 17 to I-526 on-ramp

I-526 EXIT 29: Eastbound lanes closed.

I-526 WESTBOUND: Closed from Chuck Dawley to Hwy. 17

I-526 WESTMORELAND BRIDGE: Closed.

KING STREET EXTENSION AT RIVERS AVE: Closed

LADSON ROAD: Closed

LIMEHOUSE BRIDGE: Closed

MAYBANK HIGHWAY: All lanes closed at the Stono River Bridge

MCMILLAN AVE AT SPRUILL AVE: Closed

MONTAGUE OVERPASS: Closed from Morningside to Arco

NEW WANDO BRIDGE ON HWY 41: Closed

NORTHBRIDGE BY COSGROVE: Closed.

RAILROAD VIADUCT BY MONTAGUE AND DORCHESTER ROAD: Closed.

RAMPS TO LEEDS AVE: Closed

SAVANNAH HIGHWAY: North and southbound lanes closed from Bees Ferry to Hwy. 162

SC30: All lanes closed at Lockwood to the SC30 Ramp

STONO RIVER BRIDGE: Closed.

NORTH RHETT AT TANNER FORD BLVD: Closed

WANDO BRIDGE WESTBOUND: Closed

CARTA officials have suspended operations until the system can operate safely.

Crews from @SCDOTLowCountry @SCDOTPress are spreading salt on the roads. We’ve already felt a few icy patches driving on I-26 and I-526 #chsnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/B10Y2yInEn — Brad Streicher (@bradrstreicher) January 3, 2018

You can see some ice forming on the windshield of our car as the rain freezes instantly #chsnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/fJ798HMSkp — Brad Streicher (@bradrstreicher) January 3, 2018

Ice patches reported on the Arthur Ravenel Jr., Don Holt, Limehouse and many other bridges in Charleston County https://t.co/thu91BCFUh pic.twitter.com/82M0TXRUiY — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) January 3, 2018

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

