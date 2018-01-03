Quantcast

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lowcountry bridges, roads closing because of ice

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
A car overturned on Highway 61 Wednesday morning as ice patches were being reported across the area. (Source: Live 5) A car overturned on Highway 61 Wednesday morning as ice patches were being reported across the area. (Source: Live 5)
A truck overturned on Highway 17 at Sewee. (Source: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Department A truck overturned on Highway 17 at Sewee. (Source: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Department
Freezing rain has begun falling in the Lowcountry which is causing slick roads. Bridges in the Lowcountry have begun to close as a result. 

Live 5 News meteorologists expect the freezing rain to change over to snow this afternoon. Areas of the Lowcountry could experience anywhere from three to six inches of snow Wednesday. 

Please check this list frequently for the latest road and bridge closures:

  • 52 CONNECTOR OVER I-526: Closed.
  • ASHLEY PHOSPHATE AT I-26: Closed.
  • ASHLEY RIVER BRIDGE: Northbound lanes are closed.
  • AZALEA ROAD/I-26 OVERPASS: Closed.
  • BEN SAWYER BRIDGE: Closed
  • BERLIN G. MEYERS PARKWAY: Closed from Gahagan Road to E. 3rd South Street due to snow accumulation
  • ELLIS CREEK BRIDGE: Closed
  • FOLLY CREEK BRIDGE: Closed.
  • FOLLY RIVER BRIDGE: Closed.
  • GLENN McCONNELL PARKWAY: All lanes closed at CSX Crossing because of flooding. Blocked at Mary Ader towards Bees Ferry.
  • HWY 17 AT RED TOP: All lanes closed due to overturned gas truck
  • HWY. 17 OFFRAMP TO HWY. 61: Flooding on the roadway, exercise caution.
  • I-26 ON RAMP TO RAVENEL BRIDGE: Closed
  • I-526 at I-26: All ramps closed.
  • I-526: All lanes closed from US 17 to I-526 on-ramp
  • I-526 EXIT 29: Eastbound lanes closed.
  • I-526 WESTBOUND: Closed from Chuck Dawley to Hwy. 17 
  • I-526 WESTMORELAND BRIDGE: Closed.
  • KING STREET EXTENSION AT RIVERS AVE: Closed
  • LADSON ROAD: Closed
  • LIMEHOUSE BRIDGE: Closed
  • MAYBANK HIGHWAY: All lanes closed at the Stono River Bridge
  • MCMILLAN AVE AT SPRUILL AVE: Closed
  • MONTAGUE OVERPASS: Closed from Morningside to Arco
  • NEW WANDO BRIDGE ON HWY 41: Closed
  • NORTHBRIDGE BY COSGROVE: Closed.
  • RAILROAD VIADUCT BY MONTAGUE AND DORCHESTER ROAD: Closed.
  • RAMPS TO LEEDS AVE: Closed
  • SAVANNAH HIGHWAY: North and southbound lanes closed from Bees Ferry to Hwy. 162
  • SC30: All lanes closed at Lockwood to the SC30 Ramp
  • STONO RIVER BRIDGE: Closed.
  • NORTH RHETT AT TANNER FORD BLVD: Closed
  • WANDO BRIDGE WESTBOUND: Closed

CARTA officials have suspended operations until the system can operate safely.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. 

