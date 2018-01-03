Quantcast

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lowcountry bridges, roads closing because o - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lowcountry bridges, roads closing because of winter weather

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Live 5 News Web Staff
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
A car overturned on Highway 61 Wednesday morning as ice patches were being reported across the area. (Source: Live 5) A car overturned on Highway 61 Wednesday morning as ice patches were being reported across the area. (Source: Live 5)
A truck overturned on Highway 17 at Sewee. (Source: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Department A truck overturned on Highway 17 at Sewee. (Source: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Department
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The winter weather has caused a number of roads and bridges to close.

Please check this list frequently for the latest road and bridge closures:

  • 52 CONNECTOR OVER I-526: Closed.
  • AZALEA ROAD/I-26 OVERPASS: Closed.
  • BEN SAWYER BRIDGE: Closed
  • BERLIN G. MEYERS PARKWAY: Closed from Gahagan Road to E. 3rd South Street due to snow accumulation
  • FOLLY CREEK BRIDGE: Closed.
  • FOLLY RIVER BRIDGE: Closed.
  • Highway 61- Plantation Oaks to Frontage road: Closed
  • KING STREET EXTENSION AT RIVERS AVE: Closed
  • LADSON ROAD: Closed
  • MCMILLAN AVE AT SPRUILL AVE: Closed
  • MONTAGUE OVERPASS: Closed from Morningside to Arco
  • NEW WANDO BRIDGE ON HWY 41: Closed
  • NORTHBRIDGE BY COSGROVE: Closed.
  • RAILROAD VIADUCT BY MONTAGUE AND DORCHESTER ROAD: Closed.
  • RAMPS TO LEEDS AVE: Closed
  • SC30: All lanes closed at Lockwood to the SC30 Ramp
  • NORTH RHETT AT TANNER FORD BLVD: Closed

CARTA officials have suspended operations until the system can operate safely.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly