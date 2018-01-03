FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lowcountry bridges, roads closing because of winter weather

A truck overturned on Highway 17 at Sewee. (Source: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Department

A car overturned on Highway 61 Wednesday morning as ice patches were being reported across the area. (Source: Live 5)

The winter weather has caused a number of roads and bridges to close.

Please check this list frequently for the latest road and bridge closures:

52 CONNECTOR OVER I-526: Closed.

AZALEA ROAD/I-26 OVERPASS: Closed.

BEN SAWYER BRIDGE: Closed

BERLIN G. MEYERS PARKWAY: Closed from Gahagan Road to E. 3rd South Street due to snow accumulation

FOLLY CREEK BRIDGE: Closed.

FOLLY RIVER BRIDGE: Closed.

Highway 61- Plantation Oaks to Frontage road: Closed

KING STREET EXTENSION AT RIVERS AVE: Closed

LADSON ROAD: Closed

MCMILLAN AVE AT SPRUILL AVE: Closed

MONTAGUE OVERPASS: Closed from Morningside to Arco

NEW WANDO BRIDGE ON HWY 41: Closed

NORTHBRIDGE BY COSGROVE: Closed.

RAILROAD VIADUCT BY MONTAGUE AND DORCHESTER ROAD: Closed.

RAMPS TO LEEDS AVE: Closed

SC30: All lanes closed at Lockwood to the SC30 Ramp

NORTH RHETT AT TANNER FORD BLVD: Closed

CARTA officials have suspended operations until the system can operate safely.

Crews from @SCDOTLowCountry @SCDOTPress are spreading salt on the roads. We’ve already felt a few icy patches driving on I-26 and I-526 #chsnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/B10Y2yInEn — Brad Streicher (@bradrstreicher) January 3, 2018

You can see some ice forming on the windshield of our car as the rain freezes instantly #chsnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/fJ798HMSkp — Brad Streicher (@bradrstreicher) January 3, 2018

Ice patches reported on the Arthur Ravenel Jr., Don Holt, Limehouse and many other bridges in Charleston County https://t.co/thu91BCFUh pic.twitter.com/82M0TXRUiY — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) January 3, 2018

