Vast majority of roads, bridges open after closing due to wintry weather

A car overturned on Highway 61 Wednesday morning as ice patches were being reported across the area. (Source: Live 5)

The vast majority of roads and bridges that were closed due to Wednesday's wintry weather have since been re-opened.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation and the Highway Patrol are continuing to monitor road conditions statewide. Motorists are urged to stay off the roadways unless it is absolutely necessary. Troopers warn motorists to not let themselves be deceived that a roadway is safe just because they don't see ice.

Dorchester County officials reported that the following roads are still closed:

The Berlin Myers Parkway remains closed from E. 3rd North St. to Gahagan Rd.

17-A (Main St.) is closed from Carolina Ave. (five points) to Marion Ave. in Summerville.

Miles Jamison Rd. is closed from Judith Drive to the Roundabout. Crews are on-scene, but continue to experience significant issues trying to clear the several inches of ice.

SCDOT has provided the following link for additional road closures.

According to officials with the State Department of Public Safety, crews responded to more than 900 collisions and assisted more than 350 motorists in a matter of 24 hours in storm-affected areas around the state.

