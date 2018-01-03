Quantcast

WATCH LIVE: Winter weather coverage - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

WATCH LIVE: Winter weather coverage

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist covering the winter weather storm Wednesday. (Source: Live 5) Live 5 Chief Meteorologist covering the winter weather storm Wednesday. (Source: Live 5)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Live 5 News is on the air covering the winter weather over the Lowcountry.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch live.

Click here for a list of weather-related closings and cancellations.

Click here for a list of road and bridge closings.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly