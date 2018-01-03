CARTA operations remain suspended Friday in response to winter weather

CARTA announced it suspended operations because of the weather conditions on Wednesday which will now continue into Friday.

CARTA has said on its Twitter page all operations will be shut down until the transportation system can operate safely.

REMINDER: Due to ongoing hazardous road conditions, CARTA will not operate any service on Thursday, Jan. 4. Authority officials will monitor the situation & provide updates regarding service levels for Friday, Jan. 5. Please check here, Facebook and local media for updates. — CARTA (@RideCARTA) January 4, 2018

The goal is to have the service resume at some point on Saturday.

