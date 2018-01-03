Quantcast

CARTA operations remain suspended Thursday in response to winter - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

CARTA operations remain suspended Thursday in response to winter weather

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
Connect
Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
(WCSC) -

CARTA announced it suspended operations because of the weather conditions on Wednesday which will now continue into Thursday

CARTA has said on its Twitter page all operations will be shut down until the transportation system can operate safely.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly