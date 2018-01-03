Lowcountry residents enjoy rare snow day Wednesday

Children of all ages enjoyed a rare snow day in Charleston. (Source: Zachary Mack)

Jim Studley in Hollywood golfs during the snow day. (Source: Jim Studley)

People of all ages on Wednesday enjoyed a rare heavy snowfall as a winter storm moved across the Lowcountry.

We received a good bit of pictures of snowmen in North Charleston, Cottageville and West Ashley.

Some people decided to go sledding...with some using some unconventional methods, like using a tree, to get around.

Some guy sledding on a tree in downtown Charleston #chswx pic.twitter.com/mtYtMj3r6b — Ray Rivera (@RayRiveraChs) January 3, 2018

Our own Harve Jacobs even got into the spirit and caught a ride on a tube during a live segment on Live 5 News.

No one is having a better time in this lowcountry snow day than @policereporter @Live5News #chswx ?? pic.twitter.com/PFVOQt2txk — Danielle Herman (@daniherman93) January 3, 2018

Wednesday's wintry weather was the first significant snowfall since 2010, and became the third-largest single-day snowfall record in Charleston, behind the record Christmas snowfall set months after Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and the second-place snowfall set during the blizzard of 1973.

