Lowcountry residents enjoy rare snow day Wednesday

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
By Ray Rivera, Digital Producer
Jim Studley in Hollywood golfs during the snow day. (Source: Jim Studley) Jim Studley in Hollywood golfs during the snow day. (Source: Jim Studley)
Children of all ages enjoyed a rare snow day in Charleston. (Source: Zachary Mack) Children of all ages enjoyed a rare snow day in Charleston. (Source: Zachary Mack)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

People of all ages on Wednesday enjoyed a rare heavy snowfall as a winter storm moved across the Lowcountry.

We received a good bit of pictures of snowmen in North Charleston, Cottageville and West Ashley. 

Some people decided to go sledding...with some using some unconventional methods, like using a tree, to get around. 

Our own Harve Jacobs even got into the spirit and caught a ride on a tube during a live segment on Live 5 News. 

Wednesday's wintry weather was the first significant snowfall since 2010, and became the third-largest single-day snowfall record in Charleston, behind the record Christmas snowfall set months after Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and the second-place snowfall set during the blizzard of 1973.

