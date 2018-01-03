Dorchester Co. sets curfew for Wednesday night

Dorchester County officials issued a curfew for all of the county except North Charleston and Summerville.

The curfew is set to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday and continue through 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The move comes after county council earlier issued a state of emergency declaration Wednesday.

The Declaration authorizes the county administrator and director of emergency management to issue all such orders as they deem necessary to protect the life, health and safety of Dorchester County employees, residents and visitors, county spokesman Tiffany Norton said.

County emergency operations moved to OPCON 3 as of 3 p.m. Wednesday because of the hazardous conditions.

Officials said Ladson Road, Miles Jamison Road and a portion of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway from East 3rd North Street to Gahagan Road were closed because of snow accumulation.

SCDOT efforts in the county are focused on I-26 and I-95, but officials said no primary or secondary roads had been cleared, creating unsafe conditions throughout the county.

Residents are strongly encouraged to stay home and stay off the roads.

