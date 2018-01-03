Gov. McMaster: Stay indoors, stay off roads

Gov. Henry McMaster urged people to stay indoors and off the roads as snow continued to fall Wednesday. (Source: WIS)

Gov. Henry McMaster asked anyone who has snow on the ground to stay home to keep first responders safe.

"In some places, there are five or six inches of snow, ice is all over the place," he said.

Forecasters warned lows across the state will be well below freezing, leaving dangerous road conditions in the morning.

"So that means stay indoors and stay in communication, watch the news," he said, mentioning the state's SCEMD.org website from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

McMaster held a news conference Wednesday afternoon from the state's Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.

McMaster urged people to limit their time outdoors and avoid driving if possible.

"Rain and snow will freeze overnight and there will be ice on the road, you can slip and slide and go off the road or go across the median, so don't drive if you don't have to," he said.

He said if you're in an accident, that means it puts emergency responders at risk because they have to get out in potentially dangerous conditions to rescue you.

He also asked people to check on elderly neighbors or loved ones and animals who may not have heat.

Department of Public Safety Director Leroy Smith says South Carolina has not seen any deaths in this winter storm.

The National Weather Service says up to 6 inches of snow fell north of Charleston in Summerville as a powerful storm moved off the coast.

Widespread reports of 2 to 4 inches of snow came from Bluffton in far southern South Carolina all the way through Orangeburg and Charleston. Similar amounts were forecast around Myrtle Beach.

Officials say parts of coastal South Carolina have seen one of their top five snowfalls since records have been kept.

Road problems from the snow and ice were spreading. Interstate 95 was nearly at a standstill from the Georgia state line to Florence. Interstate 26 was barely moving from I-95 to Charleston.

So far, utilities have reported fewer than 10,000 power outages in the storm.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.