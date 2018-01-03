Gov. McMaster: Stay indoors, stay off roads

The winter weather has caused a number of roads and bridges to close.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster took a step Thursday to help the Palmetto State get back on its feet after the winter storm Wednesday.More >>
The following weather-related closings and cancellations have been announced for Wednesday because of the possibility of wintry weather.More >>
Authorities in Williamsburg County enacted a curfew to take effect Thursday beginning at 7 p.m.More >>
Travel restrictions are in effect in North Charleston because of potentially dangerous road conditions.More >>
