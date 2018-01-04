Quantcast

Red Cross aiding 13 including 9 children after home fire on John - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Red Cross aiding 13 including 9 children after home fire on Johns Island

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Crews battling the flames Thursday morning. (Source: St. Johns fire department) Crews battling the flames Thursday morning. (Source: St. Johns fire department)
JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Crews responded to a home fire on Johns Island Thursday morning.

 St. Johns fire confirmed they were working a structure fire in the 2800 block of River Road at 2:57 a.m.

Officials with the fire department confirmed the Red Cross is helping 13 people including nine children who were all able to make it out. 

A fire truck also got stuck coming into the driveway of the home, officials said. 

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly