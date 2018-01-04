Icy conditions extend winter weather advisory into Friday morning

The Lowcountry is currently under a winter weather advisory until 11 a.m. Friday after Wednesday's storm left a lot of snow and ice causing hazardous road conditions.

The advisory includes Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Beaufort and Colleton Counties.

The main concern is ice-covered roads.

Despite some melting Thursday during above-freezing temperatures and afternoon sun, those temperatures will quickly fall below freezing Thursday night into the 20s and teens.

Wet spots on the roadways will then refreeze, causing treacherous travel conditions because of black ice.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says between an average of three to six inches of snow fell in the area throughout the day on Wednesday.

Wednesday's wintry weather was the first significant snowfall since 2010, and became the third-largest single-day snowfall record in Charleston, behind the record Christmas snowfall set months after Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and the second-place snowfall set during the blizzard of 1973.

So...um...you will notice something in addition to clouds on the visible satellite imagery this morning. That is the swath of snow extending from southeast Georgia all the way across eastern North Carolina and onward. Wow! #GOES16 #scwx #gawx #snOMG ???? pic.twitter.com/ftB0jqbcdA — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) January 4, 2018

The latest figures show West Ashley with 4.8 inches, Summerville with 7.2, Dorchester 5.3, Jedburg 5.1, Pinopolis 4.8 and Johns Island with 4.1 inches of snow.

Residents from Moncks Corner to North Charleston also reported significant snowfall and took pictures and videos in their neighborhoods along with kids taking full advantage of the wintry weather.

Walsh says even though the snowfall has ended the freezing temperatures will remain with lows tonight in the 20s.

Just a few samples of the snowfall amounts today! Officially 3rd highest snowfall on record for Charleston. Join me @Live5news special one hour new at 11. #scwx pic.twitter.com/158nDVXdMj — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) January 4, 2018

Anything that doesn't melt on Thursday will refreeze through Friday morning.

Thursday's high is expected to be 42 degrees, but many schools and businesses decided to stay closed.

The Lowcountry will stay very cold for the next couple of nights with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s for the remainder of the week.

We will warm up on Monday with a high of 64.

