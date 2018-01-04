Some melting expected Thursday after winter storm leaves lots of snow

The Lowcountry is currently under a winter weather advisory until 11 a.m. Thursday after Wednesday's storm left a lot of snow and ice causing some roads and bridges to close.

The advisory affects Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, and Dorchester counties.

The main concern will be black ice and wind chills.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 20s and teens causing snow and ice to refreeze on roads and bridges creating some dangerous travel conditions.

Snow will leave... cold will stay, at least for a few days! Look for overnight lows below freezing until Sunday. @BILLWALSHTV @Live5News LIVE now with updates. pic.twitter.com/pZCSYWRH03 — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) January 3, 2018

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says between an average of three to six inches of snow fell in the area throughout the day.

Wednesday's wintry weather was the first significant snowfall since 2010, and became the third-largest single-day snowfall record in Charleston, behind the record Christmas snowfall set months after Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and the second-place snowfall set during the blizzard of 1973.

So...um...you will notice something in addition to clouds on the visible satellite imagery this morning. That is the swath of snow extending from southeast Georgia all the way across eastern North Carolina and onward. Wow! #GOES16 #scwx #gawx #snOMG ???? pic.twitter.com/ftB0jqbcdA — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) January 4, 2018

The latest figures show West Ashley with 4.8 inches, Summerville with 7.2, Dorchester 5.3, Jedburg 5.1, Pinopolis 4.8 and Johns Island with 4.1 inches of snow.

Residents from Moncks Corner to North Charleston also reported significant snowfall and took pictures and videos in their neighborhoods along with kids taking full advantage of the wintry weather.

Walsh says even though the snowfall has ended the freezing temperatures will remain with lows tonight in the 20s.

Those conditions will likely keep a number of roads and bridges closed as the snow and ice will be slow to melt which will most likely keep a number of roadways and bridges closed.

"All the snow that's fallen is going to stick around because it will remain cold," Walsh said.

Anything that doesn't melt on Thursday will refreeze through Friday morning.

Just a few samples of the snowfall amounts today! Officially 3rd highest snowfall on record for Charleston. Join me @Live5news special one hour new at 11. #scwx pic.twitter.com/158nDVXdMj — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) January 4, 2018

Thursday's high is expected to be 42 degrees, but many schools and businesses decided to stay closed.

The Lowcountry will stay very cold for the next couple of nights with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s for the remainder of the week.

"This thing is almost over for us but not for the northeast," Walsh said.

The storm will head north where it's expected to dump 15 inches of snow in Boston, New Hampshire and Vermont.

The Lowcountry will warm up on Monday with a high of 64.

