Oops! Reporter wipes out while sledding in kayak on live TV

A Live 5 News reporter's attempt at sledding in a kayak led to an embarrassing moment during live coverage Wednesday.

Reporter Karina Bolster was being pulled in a kayak during a live report Wednesday afternoon when a turn didn't quite go as planned.

After seeing colleague Harve Jacobs being pulled in an innertube in the snow, Bolster tried to one-up him by sitting in a kayak pulled by a truck in a parking lot off of Rivers Avenue.

"They were trying to teach me the best way of turning," she said as the camera widened out. As she continued describing the conditions and snow accumulation in the immediate area, she said, "I'm trying to hold on," and then the kayak tipped over.

Back at the studio, anchors Bill Sharpe and Debi Chard were concerned about her safety, but the concern quickly turned to laughter once it was clear she wasn't hurt.

Fortunately, Bolster was a good sport and laughed about it as well.

"I couldn't breathe because I was laughing so hard at what happened," Bolster said. "One of the other things people didn't realize was that my foot was stuck in the kayak and I couldn't move until the guys came over to help me."

"This is supposed to be work," Sharpe quipped after Bolster's live report. "She's having too much fun."

Wednesday's 5.3 inches of snow was the first measurable snowfall since Feb. 12, 2010, and left people scrambling to find ways to entertain themselves as schools and businesses shut down and roads became dangerous.

In terms of single-day snow records, Wednesday's total ranks third place, according to official measurements by the National Weather Service in Charleston.

The highest single-day snow record was 6.0 inches set on Dec. 23, 1989, the same year Hurricane Hugo made landfall in McClellanville. The second-highest, 5.4 inches, came on Feb. 10, 1973, during what was known as the "Blizzard of '73."

