SCDOT monitoring melting ice on Ravenel Bridge cables

Ice falling from cables on the Ravenel Bridge in Jan. 2014 shattered this car windshield. (Source: Live 5)

Dashcam video recorded in Jan. 2014 showed the red vehicle in this image as it was struck by falling ice. (Source: Live 5)

South Carolina Department of Transportation crews are monitoring ice that accumulated on the cables of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge during last week's winter storm.

The SCDOT confirmed Thursday, the day after the storm, that the cables are heavily iced.

Monday was the first day since Wednesday's wintry mix that temperatures ventured into the 50s.

“Since the last fiasco we have installed high definition cameras where we can look at the cables and get a clear picture of ice that is up there, and we will monitor that very closely when we start getting into thawing conditions and we won’t hesitate to shut down bridge if conditions warrant,” SCDOT spokesman James Law said.

The fiasco Law referred to was an incident in January 2014, in which falling ice damaged vehicles following an ice storm.

The Ravenel Bridge remained open the day after the wintry weather with salt trucks going back and forth on the bridge to keep it safe.

Any closures of the bridge because of ice falling from the cables would be coordinated through SCDOT and law enforcement, the agency said.

After initial inspection, @SCDOTLowCountry confirmed the cables on the Ravenel Bridge are heavily iced. Crews will be monitoring throughout the day and will coordinate any closures w/ law enforcement. NOT closed right now but that could change. @Live5News pic.twitter.com/wgb4w7BZSZ — Michal Higdon (@MichalHigdon) January 4, 2018

Officials hope to avoid a repeat of damage to numerous cars following the 2014 ice storm.

As ice that had accumulated on cables of the bridge's famous double diamonds melted, it broke free and fell onto cars on the roadway, damaging windshields and causing unsafe conditions.

One person was reported injured when falling ice shattered their windshield and sprayed glass fragments into their eyes.

A viewer described the incident by saying, "I thought I was a goner."

The Ravenel Bridge has 128 large cables.

