ACT Video Embed Test

Testing Video Embed in Text After
<style type="text/css">
#divWNVideoCanvas209299 {top:25px; left:0px; position:absolute}
#divWNGallery209299 {top:0px; left:0px; position:absolute}
#divWNHeadline209299 {top:0px; left:0px; position:absolute}
#divWNWidgetsContainer209299 {position:relative}
</style>
<div id="divWNWidgetsContainer209299" style="overflow:hidden;height:265px;width:320px;">
<div id="divWNVideoCanvas209299"></div>
<div id="divWNGallery209299"></div>
<div id="divWNHeadline209299"></div>
</div>
<script type="text/javascript" src="http://WCSC.images.worldnow.com/interface/js/WNVideo.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var wnWidgetId_209299;
if (wnWidgetId_209299 == undefined) wnWidgetId_209299 = "209299";
var WNVideoCanvas209299 = new WNVideoWidget("WNVideoCanvas", "divWNVideoCanvas209299");
WNVideoCanvas209299.SetStylePackage("dark");
WNVideoCanvas209299.SetVariable("widgetId", wnWidgetId_209299);
WNVideoCanvas209299.SetVariable("addThisDivId", "divWNImageCanvas209299_addThis");
WNVideoCanvas209299.SetVariable("incanvasAdDivId", "divWNImageCanvas209299_adDiv");
WNVideoCanvas209299.SetVariable("isMute", "false");
WNVideoCanvas209299.SetVariable("isAutoStart", "false");
WNVideoCanvas209299.SetVariable("assignablelink", "http%253A%252F%252Fapi.worldnow.com%252Ffeed%252Fv2.0%252Fwidgets%252F209299%253Falt%253Djs%2526contextaffiliate%253D85");
WNVideoCanvas209299.SetSkin(CANVAS_SKINS.flat.ebony);
WNVideoCanvas209299.SetEmbeddedGallery("wncategory","317647");
WNVideoCanvas209299.SetVariable("toolsShareButtons", "link,share");
WNVideoCanvas209299.SetVariable("overlayShareButtons", "link,share");
WNVideoCanvas209299.SetWidth(320);
WNVideoCanvas209299.SetHeight(240);
WNVideoCanvas209299.RenderWidget();
var WNGallery209299 = new WNVideoWidget("WNGallery", "divWNGallery209299");
WNGallery209299.SetStylePackage("dark");
WNGallery209299.SetVariable("widgetId", wnWidgetId_209299);
WNGallery209299.SetVariable("addThisDivId", "divWNImageCanvas209299_addThis");
WNGallery209299.SetVariable("incanvasAdDivId", "divWNImageCanvas209299_adDiv");
WNGallery209299.SetVariable("isContinuousPlay", "false");
WNGallery209299.SetVariable("hasSearch", "false");
WNGallery209299.SetVariable("topVideoCatNo", "317647");
WNGallery209299.SetWidth(0);
WNGallery209299.SetHeight(0);
WNGallery209299.RenderWidget();
var WNHeadline209299 = new WNVideoWidget("WNHeadline", "divWNHeadline209299");
WNHeadline209299.SetStylePackage("dark");
WNHeadline209299.SetVariable("widgetId", wnWidgetId_209299);
WNHeadline209299.SetVariable("addThisDivId", "divWNImageCanvas209299_addThis");
WNHeadline209299.SetVariable("incanvasAdDivId", "divWNImageCanvas209299_adDiv");
WNHeadline209299.SetVariable("defaultTitleText", "");
WNHeadline209299.SetWidth(320);
WNHeadline209299.SetHeight(25);
WNHeadline209299.RenderWidget();
Testing Text after
The winter weather has caused a number of roads and bridges to close.More >>
The winter weather has caused a number of roads and bridges to close.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster took a step Thursday to help the Palmetto State get back on its feet after the winter storm Wednesday.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster took a step Thursday to help the Palmetto State get back on its feet after the winter storm Wednesday.More >>
The following weather-related closings and cancellations have been announced for Wednesday because of the possibility of wintry weather.More >>
The following weather-related closings and cancellations have been announced for Wednesday because of the possibility of wintry weather.More >>
Authorities in Williamsburg County enacted a curfew to take effect Thursday beginning at 7 p.m.More >>
Authorities in Williamsburg County enacted a curfew to take effect Thursday beginning at 7 p.m.More >>
Travel restrictions are in effect in North Charleston because of potentially dangerous road conditions.More >>
Travel restrictions are in effect in North Charleston because of potentially dangerous road conditions.More >>